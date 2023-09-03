SOMERS — The sun shone brightly and hot as hundreds of automobile enthusiasts descended on Petrifying Springs Park for the 20th anniversary of the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association car show Sunday.

The all-day affair, featuring upward of 300 classic and contemporary cars, a fundraiser for the chapter’s program that gives financial assistance to severely wounded veterans, also honored fallen soldiers during a noon time ceremony.

The event featured the presentation of the colors by the Boy Scouts of America Troop 1865 of Kenosha and rendition of “Taps” that moved J.P. Lane, who was awarded $4,000 from the chapter. The Green Bay native, who currently lives in New Orleans with his wife Crystal, told his story of survival and faith after the former U.S. Army combat engineer lost both his legs after an IED exploded during a mission in Afghanistan on July 2, 2011.

Lane, who joined the Army in 2008, said he was called to do so after watching the Twin Towers fall in the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001. Lane was in the eighth grade at the time, but he said he “knew in my heart I wanted to serve this country and protect it from happening again.”

“So, I signed up to do one of the most dangerous jobs in the military,” he said, as dozens people gathered in the sweltering heat that reached into the 90s on Sunday. “I was a combat engineer, 12 Bravo, and what that means is when I deployed to Afghanistan in 2010-2011, I would be searching for bombs all day clearing routes making sure our brothers and sisters arms could go safe on their missions.”

Lane said that he found one, or rather “actually, it found me first.” A 200-pound improvised explosive device detonated and as Lane put it “I was blown up,” he said.

“That was the first IED of its kinds to penetrate a truck like mine that I was in,” he said

The blast severed both of his legs and snapped his left femur and his pelvis in half. His spinal cord had dislocated from his pelvis and his right arm was broken in two.

“I lost my middle finger for using it too much,” said Lane, offering comic relief amid the harrowing descriptions the multitude of injuries he suffered in the blast.

The impact from the explosion also knocked out four front teeth as his face struck the truck’s steering wheel.

“Everything inside my torso was destroyed except for my heart and my left lung,” he said. “They had to cut me open from my perfectly chiseled abs that I used have.”

Lane survived 28 surgeries. Over a month and half long coma he had died twice.

“That was something like I’ve never experienced before in my entire life waking up from that and looking at the fact that I’m now a half a dude,” he said. And he questioned his existence.

“Is someone going to love me like this?” he said.

But for Lane, it wasn’t about him and what happened to him, but rather one of his faith in God.

“He not only healed me and put me back together and took away the two feet that were walking away from him and gave me two feet to walk right back to him,” said Lane who uses prosthetics.

Six years later he said he met his “beautiful bride”, who shared his journey with him. Crystal Lane, who stood by him, wore a shirt that proudly revealed she is wife of a Purple Heart veteran.

“It’s been an amazing life but it’s been amazing because I didn’t know waking up from that coma, laying in the hospital bed that things were going to be all right,” he said. “Little did I know there were supporters and people of America and our military, like yourselves, to say, `hey, we got your back.’”

Lane said that the military teaches each soldiers to “have their six.”

“I have your six paddle buddy. I didn’t think that was going to be a thing for a civilian,” he said. “You all have our six as well and that’s a beautiful thing.”

Lane recognized the generosity of civilian organizations supporting severely wounded military veterans, who’ve helped to put their lives back together again financially.

“You all have come together and literally been a blessing for so many people including my wife and I,” he said. “And I’m just so grateful for what you do. Now, on top of that, I get to look at some pretty, sexy cars. This is the best day ever.”

Dan Boring, the chapter’s ambassador and liaison to veteran administration hospitals, presented the Lanes with check. Lane and his wife were also made honorary members of the chapter.

“The amount of the money is never going to be enough for the sacrifices J.P. and other guys have made for our country,” Boring said. “You’re always welcome back to any of our events. And, hopefully, next time we can get you to jump out of a plane.”

Close Car enthusiasts check out a row of classic cars at the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association's 20th car show. The event, a fundraiser to help severely wounded veterans, was held at Petrifying Springs Park on the grounds of the Biergarten, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. About 300 cars were on display at the car show. Boy Scouts of America Troop 1865 of Kenosha presents the colors during a ceremony to honor U.S. military veterans at the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association's 20th car show. The event was held at Petrifying Springs Park on the Biergarten, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. J.P. Lane, background, fourth from the left, sings the national anthem during a ceremony to honor U.S. military veterans at the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association's 20th car show. The event, a fundraiser to help severely wounded veterans, was held at Petrifying Springs Park on the ground of the Biergarten, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Lane, a former U.S. Army combat engineer, lost both his legs when an IED exploded while he was on a mission in Afghanistan on July 2, 2011. The airborne chapter presented him with a check for $4,000 during the event. Green Bay native J.P. Lane tells his story of survival during a ceremony to honor U.S. military veterans at the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association's 20th car show. The event, a fundraiser to help severely wounded veterans, was held at Petrifying Springs Park on the grounds of the Biergarten, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Lane, a former U.S. Army combat engineer, lost both his legs when an IED exploded while he was on a mission in Afghanistan on July 2, 2011. The airborne chapter presented him with a check for $4,000 during the event. In the immediate background to the left are the association's Chairman Jack Gibbons, Dan Boring, association liaison and Lane's wife, Crystal. The couple currently resides in New Orleans. Green Bay native J.P. Lane tells his story of survival during a ceremony to honor U.S. military veterans at the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association's 20th car show. The event, a fundraiser to help severely wounded veterans, was held at Petrifying Springs Park on the grounds of the Biergarten, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Lane, a former U.S. Army combat engineer, lost both his legs when an IED exploded while he was on a mission in Afghanistan on July 2, 2011. The airborne chapter presented him with a check for $4,000 during the event. In the immediate background to the left are the association's Chairman Jack Gibbons, Dan Boring, association liaison and Lane's wife, Crystal. The couple currently resides in New Orleans. Green Bay native J.P. Lane tells his story of survival during a ceremony to honor U.S. military veterans at the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association's 20th car show. The event, a fundraiser to help severely wounded veterans, was held at Petrifying Springs Park on the grounds of the Biergarten, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Lane, a former U.S. Army combat engineer, lost both his legs when an IED exploded while he was on a mission in Afghanistan on July 2, 2011. The airborne chapter presented him with a check for $4,000 during the event. In the immediate background to the left are Dan Boring, association liaison and Lane's wife, Crystal. The couple currently resides in New Orleans. Dan Boring, liaison for the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division introduces U.S. Army veteran J.P. Lane, second from the right, during the association's 20th car show on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. The event, a fundraiser to help severely wounded veterans, was held at Petrifying Springs Park of the Biergarten, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Lane, a Green Bay native and former U.S. Army combat engineer, lost both his legs when an IED exploded while he was on a mission in Afghanistan on July 2, 2011. The airborne chapter presented him with a check for $4,000 during the event. A car enthusiast looks over a 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with hood open to reveal a 5.0 L, V8 engine automatic transmission during the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association's 20th car show. The event, a fundraiser to help severely wounded veterans, was held at Petrifying Springs Park on the grounds of the Biergarten, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Doug Olson of Racine dusts the top of a 1953 Chevy sedan owned by his father Gerald "Doc" Olson, also of Racine, at the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association's 20th car show. The event, a fundraiser to help severely wounded veterans, was held at Petrifying Springs Park on the grounds of the Biergarten, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. SCENES FROM 82ND AIRBORNE CARSHOW 2023 Scenes from the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association 20th annual event, which featured about 300 cars on display from contemporary Corvettes to vintage Studebakers, and many vehicle years, makes and models in between. The daylong event, a fundraiser for the association, was held at Petrifying Springs Park on the grounds of its popular Biergarten, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Car enthusiasts check out a row of classic cars at the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association's 20th car show. The event, a fundraiser to help severely wounded veterans, was held at Petrifying Springs Park on the grounds of the Biergarten, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. About 300 cars were on display at the car show. Boy Scouts of America Troop 1865 of Kenosha presents the colors during a ceremony to honor U.S. military veterans at the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association's 20th car show. The event was held at Petrifying Springs Park on the Biergarten, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. J.P. Lane, background, fourth from the left, sings the national anthem during a ceremony to honor U.S. military veterans at the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association's 20th car show. The event, a fundraiser to help severely wounded veterans, was held at Petrifying Springs Park on the ground of the Biergarten, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Lane, a former U.S. Army combat engineer, lost both his legs when an IED exploded while he was on a mission in Afghanistan on July 2, 2011. The airborne chapter presented him with a check for $4,000 during the event. Green Bay native J.P. Lane tells his story of survival during a ceremony to honor U.S. military veterans at the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association's 20th car show. The event, a fundraiser to help severely wounded veterans, was held at Petrifying Springs Park on the grounds of the Biergarten, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Lane, a former U.S. Army combat engineer, lost both his legs when an IED exploded while he was on a mission in Afghanistan on July 2, 2011. The airborne chapter presented him with a check for $4,000 during the event. In the immediate background to the left are the association's Chairman Jack Gibbons, Dan Boring, association liaison and Lane's wife, Crystal. The couple currently resides in New Orleans. Green Bay native J.P. Lane tells his story of survival during a ceremony to honor U.S. military veterans at the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association's 20th car show. The event, a fundraiser to help severely wounded veterans, was held at Petrifying Springs Park on the grounds of the Biergarten, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Lane, a former U.S. Army combat engineer, lost both his legs when an IED exploded while he was on a mission in Afghanistan on July 2, 2011. The airborne chapter presented him with a check for $4,000 during the event. In the immediate background to the left are the association's Chairman Jack Gibbons, Dan Boring, association liaison and Lane's wife, Crystal. The couple currently resides in New Orleans. Green Bay native J.P. Lane tells his story of survival during a ceremony to honor U.S. military veterans at the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association's 20th car show. The event, a fundraiser to help severely wounded veterans, was held at Petrifying Springs Park on the grounds of the Biergarten, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Lane, a former U.S. Army combat engineer, lost both his legs when an IED exploded while he was on a mission in Afghanistan on July 2, 2011. The airborne chapter presented him with a check for $4,000 during the event. In the immediate background to the left are Dan Boring, association liaison and Lane's wife, Crystal. The couple currently resides in New Orleans. Dan Boring, liaison for the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division introduces U.S. Army veteran J.P. Lane, second from the right, during the association's 20th car show on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. The event, a fundraiser to help severely wounded veterans, was held at Petrifying Springs Park of the Biergarten, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Lane, a Green Bay native and former U.S. Army combat engineer, lost both his legs when an IED exploded while he was on a mission in Afghanistan on July 2, 2011. The airborne chapter presented him with a check for $4,000 during the event. A car enthusiast looks over a 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with hood open to reveal a 5.0 L, V8 engine automatic transmission during the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association's 20th car show. The event, a fundraiser to help severely wounded veterans, was held at Petrifying Springs Park on the grounds of the Biergarten, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Doug Olson of Racine dusts the top of a 1953 Chevy sedan owned by his father Gerald "Doc" Olson, also of Racine, at the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association's 20th car show. The event, a fundraiser to help severely wounded veterans, was held at Petrifying Springs Park on the grounds of the Biergarten, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.