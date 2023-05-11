Trivia question: What happens every year on the second Sunday in May?

If you answered “Mother’s Day,” you’re way ahead of the game.

But if you said, “I forget it’s Mother’s Day until about noon and then run to the grocery store to buy a card and a wilting bouquet of flowers,” relax.

We’re here to help you plan something fun, and you’ve still time to get ready:

Celebrate on Saturday

Here’s a great idea: Take Mom out to eat on Saturday afternoon — thus avoiding the maddening crush of brunchers on Mother’s Day. Of course, if you want to avoid all crowds, you can always cook dinner at your house. But if you do, make sure Mom doesn’t end up doing any of the work.

— thus avoiding the maddening crush of brunchers on Mother’s Day. Of course, if you want to avoid all crowds, you can always cook dinner at your house. But if you do, make sure Mom doesn’t end up doing any of the work. Head outside for a “Mother’s Day Ephemeral Wildflower Hike” at Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. inside Bristol Woods County Park. The hikes start at 10 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Participants will learn about these diminutive but beautiful plants on a one-hour naturalist-led hike, followed by light refreshments in the nature center. This event is for participants age 16 and older, and pre-registration required. pringlenc.org/events.

See amazing artwork

The Kenosha Public Museum , 5500 First Ave., is again hosting an exhibit featuring works by members of the Transparent Watercolor Society of America. This is the group’s annual national juried exhibition and showcases 80-some paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. You won’t believe what these artists can do with watercolor paints. The show runs through Aug. 6. Admission is free to the museum, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. museums.kenosha.org/public/

Have a wild time

The Racine Zoo is hosting a Mother's Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14. The event includes brunch (of course), plus a giraffe encounter, a flower for each mom, crafts for kids, a commemorative photo and admission to the zoo on Sunday. Tickets are $45 for adults ($35 for zoo members) and $35 for children ($25 for members); free for children age 2 and younger. Tickets must be purchased in advance at racinezoo.org. Coming up: The zoo is celebrating Kangaroo Day on Saturday, May 13. Your mom can probably relate to mama 'roos, who have to carry their children around for several months.

Take a day trip

There are a lot of cool places within driving distance of this area — Madison, Milwaukee, Chicago, Cedarburg. Here are a few ideas:

Take Mom out to the ballgame — and you spring for the hot dogs and beer. The Milwaukee Brewers are hosting the Kansas City Royals May 12-14. As a bonus, Saturday's game (May 13) is "Star Wars Night" with a Bob Uecker bobblehead giveaway. The bobblehead, featuring the legendary voice of the Brewers dressed as a Jedi master, is named, appropriately, "Ueck Skywalker." And on Mother's Day, the first 10,000 people who enter the stadium will receive a stylish Brewers wristlet. (Perfect for Mom!) Go to brewers.com for tickets and more information.

Pass the popcorn

Going to a movie isn’t the most original idea in the world, but Mom might enjoy the sequel "Book Club: The Next Chapter." The romantic comedy seems made specifically for the Mother's Day crowd, with its story focusing on four older women — played by Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, reprising their roles from the 2018 "Book Club" film — heading to Italy together. Of course, "when things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure."

Go tropical!

The local forecast for Sunday calls for cloudy/rainy skies and temperatures in the low 60s, but you can treat your mom to a “tropical” mini-vacation close to home:

Splish, splash! Who needs a sunny beach in Florida? The RecPlex facility in Pleasant Prairie has a 17,000-square-foot aquatics center. The indoor waterpark area contains three waterslides, an in-pool playground, zero-depth entry, geysers and fountains. Call 262-947-0437 for non-member day pass rates.

A rainforest, desert and spring blooms: Visit the Mitchell Park Domes, 524 S. Layton Blvd. in Milwaukee, which is showcasing its Spring Floral Show through May 29. In addition to that show, the domes include a tropical climate and a desert dome. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for students (ages 6-17 ) and free for children 5 and younger. mitchellparkdomes.com.

Butterflies are free: If you're looking to get really warm, check out the Milwaukee Public Museum's two-story butterfly exhibit, where the temperature is always tropical. Butterflies fly freely through the exhibit and — if you stand still — one might just land on you. mpm.edu.

Plan ahead

Who says you have to do something big this weekend? Why not get ahead of the game with tickets to an actual game? The Kenosha Kingfish baseball team starts playing May 29 at Simmons Field. This is the perfect time to buy Mom tickets to an upcoming game. Or — better yet — get her a 9-game ticket package. If you tuck Kingfish tickets into a funny card, you’ve got Mother’s Day covered. Call 262-653-0900 or go to KingfishBaseball.com.

