Tracy Sunday has a very personal connection to the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

Her grandmother, Joyce Hill Westerman, played in the league from 1945 to 1952.

“She was a fierce catcher and also helped the five teams she played on in the outfield and on first base,” Sunday said. “My grandma ended her career being a key reason why the South Bend Blue Sox won the championship in 1952.”

Westerman, who was raised on a farm in Pleasant Prairie and graduated from Bradford High School, started her baseball career as a catcher with the Grand Rapids Chicks, going on to play for the Peoria Redwings, the Racine Belles, Fort Wayne Daisies and the South Bend Blue Sox.

The women’s league was relatively unknown until the 1992 film “A League of Their Own” — starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Madonna and Rosie O’Donnell — brought new attention to the league and women like Westerman who played in it.

Since 1982, the league has held a reunion every year — except for two years during COVID — but this is the first reunion event in Kenosha.

This is also the 80th anniversary of the league, and the first reunion Sunday is organizing.

“This is a big celebration for the players, family members and associate members,” she said. “I am definitely nervous, trying to make sure everything goes smoothly. My aunt hosted a reunion in Albuquerque in 2014 and did an amazing job. I am officially in panic mode.”

Simmons Field did, however, host a celebration several years back honoring the Kenosha Comets team, which played in the league from 1943 to 1951. (There’s a plaque on the grandstand honoring the event.)

Free baseball game

This year, 145 people have signed up for the reunion events, which include a free baseball game 3 p.m. Friday at Simmons Field featuring the women’s USA Baseball Team vs. the American Girls Baseball team. Team USA is playing here before heading to Thunder Bay, Ontario, for the Women’s Baseball World Cup.

“We hoping to bring in a big crowd for that game,” Sunday said.

The American Girls Baseball team “has exceptional talent, made up of former USA National Team players and younger talent preparing to enter their collegiate careers,” Sunday said. “We also have original cast members Anne Ramsay and Pattie Pelton from ‘A League of Their Own,’ who will be signing autographs during the game.”

At 6:35 p.m. Friday, the Kenosha Kingfish take the field against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. That game features a Kenosha Comets Elvis bobblehead giveaway, honoring the local All-American Professional Women’s Baseball League team.

“The Kingfish have been amazing to work with, and they will be honoring the original players of the AAGPBL at the start of the Kingfish game that night,” Sunday said. “During that game, which requires a Kingfish ticket for entrance, the USA National Team will be doing a meet-and-greet and signing autographs. It will be a fun filled day at the ballpark.”

There are 45 players still alive from the league — Westerman died at age 95 in 2021 — and “only about 20 players are able to travel at this point,” Sunday said. “There will be 11 players with us for the reunion, and we all feel very blessed to have them with us.”