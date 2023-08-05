The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League reunion reminded fans of the game of the groundbreaking and impactful work of female athletes during the mid-20th century.

In honor of the women who played in the league from 1943 to 1954, Simmons Field hosted a exhibition game between the Women’s USA National Team and the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League team Friday afternoon.

During the friendly game the American Girls Baseball Team wore jerseys of the Kenosha Comets, one of the original league teams.

During the game former league players and "A League of Their Own" cast members Patti Pelton and Anne Ramsey signed autographs and chatted with fans.

The women’s league was relatively relegated to history until the popular 1992 film “A League of Their Own” brought new attention to the league and the women who played in it.

Former player Mary Moore, a second base player with the Springfield Sallies in 1950 and 1952, said her time in the league remains one of the best times of her life and hopes women's baseball become more appreciated, popular and respected.

"It's great that people are interested. We love it. We'll sign autographs throughout the whole game," Moore said. "I hope girls dream big. If they dream big they can achieve it. We're trying to promote it. There's a lot of women's baseball teams now and we're trying to support them. ... It's important. We need people and corporations to support them."

Pelton expressed similar sentiments.

"We want more girls playing baseball," said Pelton, who said she keeps in contact with league players.

This year marks the league's 80th anniversary.

Since 1982, the league has held a reunion every year — except for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic— and this was the first reunion event in Kenosha.

"It's been wonderful and everything went according to plan," said organizer and Kenosha native Tracy Sunday, whose grandmother Joyce Hill Westerman, played in the league from 1945 to 1952. Sunday hopes to keep the memory of the league and its female trailblazers alive.

"It's so important that we still have events and reunions like this and allow women the opportunity to showcase their skills," Sunday said. "My grandmother is watching over."

On Thursday, Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman issued a proclamation marking Kenosha Comets Day.

"It's wonderful to honor these ladies, these trailblazers," Kerkman said.