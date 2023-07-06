For the first time in many months, all lanes of U.S. Highway 50 in Kenosha are open to traffic at the same time.

Traffic flows were restored on all lanes starting Wednesday, according to Kenosha County highway officials, who have assisted the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on the state project.

All lanes of Highway 50 are now open between 43rd Avenue and Interstate 94.

Some intermittent lane closures are expected in the coming weeks as final repairs occur, but the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s multiyear reconstruction and expansion project in that area is now largely completed.

Construction on the multi-year rebuilding and expansion project for the Kenosha section of Highway 50, between 117th Avenue and 43rd Avenue, began in 2021.

The $88 million project, which began in early February, involved widening the highway between 117th and 57th Avenues from four to six lanes, reconstructing the existing four-lane road between 57th and 43rd Avenue, constructing a new intersection configuration at 109th Avenue, improving the bridges between 88th and 70th Avenues, installing a retention pond near the intersection with Highway 31 and constructing new sidewalk and bicycle accommodations.