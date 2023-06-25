One if by land, two if by sea — and three if you do both.

That’s how I approached my trip to Hawaii: Wanting to see our most remote state from the air, from the water and from the land (because that’s where the shops are).

This was also the perfect way to distract myself from the aging process, by celebrating my 60th birthday in Hawaii.

Or, as I framed it, marking the 20th anniversary of my trip to Hawaii for my 40th birthday.

No matter how you look at it, a lot of pineapple was involved.

Every trip — whether it involves climbing the Eiffel Tower or listening to the loons on a Minnesota lake — has its high points, low points and points that make you wonder “are we being filmed for some sort of prank show?”

During our 10-day visit to Hawaii, which included a seven-day cruise, we enjoyed everything from Dole Whip to wild chickens:

Do we earn more frequent flyer miles this way? To get to Honolulu, my husband, Rex, and I flew on Southwest Airlines out of Milwaukee. And — because Norwegian Cruise Line booked our flights and insists on securing the absolutely cheapest fare possible — we hopped, skipped and jumped our way to California.

We took three short-ish flights, to Phoenix, Santa Ana, Calif., and San Jose, before finally (eight hours after leaving Milwaukee) boarding a plane bound for Honolulu.

The upside to all this plane time? We got to know our cabin crew, since we were the only two people on the plane between flights. They gave us extra sodas and tips on where to dine in Waikiki. Not a total trade-off for spending a lifetime feeling trapped on a plane, but at least it was something.

$8.99 for a bag of chips? No matter how much I travel, I will never get over the alternate universe that exists when you’re shopping and dining at an airport. Being at the mercy of Big Airport is no fun, but sometimes, when your stomach won’t stop growling, you grimace and drop a day’s salary on a grilled chicken sandwich with a side of fries.

The benefits of being a borderline hoarder: To start this trip off right, I wore a Hawaiian shirt I purchased more than 40 years ago from Bergner’s Department Store at Regency Mall. My sister, Kathy, was working there, so I probably even got her employee discount. It was fun to wear it on an actual trip to Hawaii, but even more important was impressing an old hippie working at a Hudson News store in the San Jose Airport.

“I love that shirt,” he said while ringing up my $12.99 package of peanuts. “It’s vintage, which makes it cool.” (I’m also vintage, so thanks for the compliment.)

Gearing up: It’s always good to be prepared — like every Boy Scout knows — but you can take it to a ridiculous extreme.

We took a snorkeling tour with the non-profit Pacific Whale Foundation, and the man seated next to us on the boat had more gear with him than Jacques Cousteau. We watched him put on a full wetsuit, leaving only his face exposed, along with his own mask, fins and snorkel — plus extensive housing for using his iPhone underwater. And that was in addition to his GoPro camera.

All this to snorkel off a boat at the very popular Molokini Crater, Maui’s iconic crescent-shaped islet, which attracts hundreds of tourists each day to enjoy the crystal clear waters, abundant coral and colorful fish. He even clipped on a knife! Was he going to filet a fish?

Are they filming a reality TV show? On this same five-hour snorkeling trip, a group of six women “of a certain age” talked non-stop, in the heaviest East Coast accents I have ever heard, bickering and sniping the whole way. I’m still not convinced this wasn’t an episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Senior Division.”

Paging Captain Nemo: The day after our snorkeling excursion, we took to the sea again in the Atlantis Submarine in Maui. It was my first time in a submarine that was actually in the water — unlike the German U-505 sub in Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry. We boarded it from the water after a 20-minute boat ride, and I admit that was kind of a thrill, even if it’s just a small, 48-passenger vessel.

It’s a real submarine (an “absolutely real submarine,” according to the Atlantis company), and we took a real trip around the ocean, seeing rays, lots of fish, a sunken boat and even a shark. The Atlantis dives a maximum of 100 feet under the waves, so you never feel unsafe.

Up, up and away we go! As for the “air” portion of my “land, air and sea” goal, we covered that with a helicopter tour over the island of Kauai. This is a wonderful, thrilling way to see the island. Because there are no roads through vast parts of the interior, the only other way to see this much of the Na Pali Coast area is by boat or — if you’ve got the time and the stamina — by hiking the strenuous 11-mile Kalalau Trail.

It’s not cheap, with fares starting at about $225 a person, but it’s worth the splurge if you can swing it. Rex is already saving his spare change to fund a second helicopter tour.

Oh, that’s why it’s called a rainforest: We visited Hilo on the Big Island, which is famous for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park — and for copious amounts of rain. And boy, did it rain. All day. We still hiked some six miles in the park, but it wasn’t always pleasant.

Kenosha connection: There’s always at least one. On this trip, comedian Tim Kaminski performed two shows on our cruise ship. Before his first show, he walked through the audience, talking with people. When he found out we were from Kenosha, he immediately said, “My son went to UW-Parkside.” It’s a small world, indeed. Also, his father worked for the Green Bay Packers for 40 years and has four Super Bowl rings, he said. (Yes, we talked about Aaron Rodgers. He’s definitely NOT a fan of our former QB1.)

Trivial pursuits: Whenever I’m on a cruise, I try to play trivia as many times as possible. We were off the ship every day on this trip, but we managed to squeeze in some games. And I’m not ashamed to say spending a big chunk of my childhood parked in front of the television helped in the “Classic TV Trivia” challenge.

Sign me up: A cruise — and life in general — is more fun if you participate. That’s how I found myself taking part in several team competitions. (For the record, the women’s team bested the men in a series of silly contests.)

Does anybody really know what time it is? When you travel through so many time zones, the question isn’t so much “where am I?” as it is “when am I?” At one point, we were at the Oakland, Calif., airport, but my watch was still on Hawaii time, and I was too groggy from all that plane travel to do the math. Meanwhile, my Fitbit stayed on Kenosha time for the entire trip. That’s why you have to be careful when texting someone back home, or you risk getting a nasty message from your brother-in-law reminding you it’s 2:30 a.m. Sorry!

Whip it, Whip it good: If anyone is looking for a franchising idea, I suggest we open a local Dole Whip store. The frozen pineapple treat is so addictive, however, I fear I would gobble up all the profits.

Power walking, lazy-style: What’s there to do in the Denver airport at 4 a.m. during a long layover? While Rex dozed in a chair, I walked back and forth in a loop on the moving sidewalks. If it didn’t cost so much to park, I’d do this regularly at Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport. You really feel like you’re flying as you stride on that “sidewalk.”

Howdy, neighbor: I suspect this is true all of the time, but when you travel to Hawaii in May, you meet lots of people visiting from the Midwest. We chatted with people from Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and even from Muskego, less than 30 miles from here.

Apparently, I am a unicorn: Working for an honest-to-goodness print newspaper is becoming more and more of a rarity, but I didn’t realize how much of one until I met some young people from Los Angeles on the cruise. When I told them what I do for a living, one of them said, “A newspaper? Is that still a thing?” And this from someone who lives in LA — home to the Los Angeles Times, a legacy newspaper! To all of you reading this and subscribing to the Kenosha News, we appreciate it very much.

C’mon, get happy! If you’re lucky enough to be healthy and have the funds to travel, I hope you do it. And when you do travel, please don’t be a sourpuss. You know the type: Nothing’s as good as it was 20 years ago. The airlines are terrible, etc., etc. Instead of spewing complaints, try instead to spread some good vibes. You — and everyone around you — will feel so much better.

About those wild chickens: Yes, you’ll see them everywhere in Hawaii, and, no, they don’t eat them. I find them adorable; others, not so much. However you feel about wild birds, just be careful when walking on a trail or you could end up in fowl trouble by tripping over a rooster. (Trust me.)