American Legion Post 21 has installed a 24/7 flag drop-off box Monday afternoon, offering residents a respectful way to retire old flags.

John Argust was at the front of the Post 21 building, 504 58th St., installing the drop-box Monday. He said he was “tickled pink” to see the project come to fruition after all the work with the city to get it approved.

“It was worth going through the proper process,” Argust said. “Now it’s here, and it’s good with the city.”

The city donated the former ballot box about three months ago Argust said, but American leagion had been considering plans for a drop-box for about two years. He said it will fill a need in the community.

“The American Legion was getting a lot of calls from people who wanted to drop off flags,” he said. “People really don’t want to throw them in the garbage, but they don’t know what to do with them.”

Post 21 will be retiring the flags during a ceremony planned to be held on Wednesday, June 14, which is Flag Day.

Emblazoned with the American flag and Post 21’s emblem, the flag drop-box sits in front of the Post 21 building. Residents can drop off flags every day of the week, 24 hours a day.