The annual Kenosha County law enforcement memorial service at the Public Safety Monument in Harborpark Wednesday marked fallen officers and recognized current members of law enforcement.

Kenosha Police Department Chief Patrick Patton said the day was about keeping a promise to remember officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"It's one of those we are going to continue to come out here and make sure your name is not forgotten," Patton said. "We say it every year. We will look your family in the face and say we have not forgotten. We still do it. It's just honoring that promise that we made."

Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner echoed Patton's sentiments.

"We ask these young people be paladins. to be warrior, and of give themselves to a degree that so many in civilian world don't, and they have to know that what they do is recognized and appreciated," Zoerner said." God forbid one of them pays the ultimate price with the loss of their life; they're gonna be taken care of (and) their honor will be cherished."

Patton said speaking at the ceremony was moving for him as he saw the faces of the Kenosha Police Department looking back at him as he spoke.

"I get this real heavy heart when I stand up there," Patton said. "I don't know if, one day, I'm going to get the knock on my door or a phone call saying it's one of my officers. When I get up there I think about that."

Zoerner said the ceremony was also a day to recognize those whose names are not etched on the monument.

"I wanted to show appreciation for the people who aren't on the monument, because over the last few years we've lost people from our agencies that weren't in a gunfight that gave of themselves so much," Zoerner said. "I just want to make sure that the commitment is to all of the people we've lost whether they're on a monument or not recognized."

Kenosha County Court Commissioner Loren Keating gave the keynote speech and discussed how to honor fallen officers.

"How do we, the living, honor those who died in service," Keating asked. "We do so by never forgetting who they were and what they sacrificed. We must continue to remember their service, their higher calling. Those who we honor today are not simply names on a monument, they mattered."

The ceremony

The ceremony incnluded national anthem, sung by Andrea Squires, great-granddaughter of fallen Kenosha Police Officer Antonio Pingitore, followed by the presentation of the colors and remarks from the Kenosha Sheriff's Department Chaplain John Hagerty.

"Today is a time of celebration," Hagerty said. "This memorial is celebration of who we are memorializing, a celebration of their lives lived, a recalling of the family and friends they left behind, (and) a remembrance of the ultimate sacrifice."

The national Officer Down Memorial Page indicates there were a total of 245 officers who died in the line-of-duty in 2022 including 81 that were COVID-19 related. This year, there have been over 33 line-of-duty deaths.

During 2022, there were also 25 law enforcement K-9's that died in the line-of-duty in 2022.

"We have already seen more officers die in the line of duty this year than any year since 2000," Patton said.

A rendition of "Amazing Grace" was performed by the Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums Association, a benediction given by Pleasant Prairie Police Chaplain David Pagel, a rifle salute from the law enforcement honor guard and playing of taps by the Kenosha Police Honor Guard.

"This memorial is a reminder that our area is not immune to big city problems," Pagel said. "Line of duty deaths are always tragic, (and) we remember the fallen who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty."