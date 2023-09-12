The annual Pike River Cleanup is this Saturday, Sept. 16, and has been expanded this year to include Lake Michigan shoreline from the harbor to Carthage College.

This year’s cleanup runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon, starting at the Petrifying Springs Park Shelter No. 4 parking lot. The event is for all ages and skill levels and helps keep the Pike River enjoyable for kayakers, hikers, fishermen and more who use the river.

Walter Kreuser, president of the Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association which helps organize the cleanup, said the event was one of their three major projects every year, including the rearing pond and the Kid's Fish 'n Fun.

The cleanup was part of the group's overall goals and he called for donation to help support their mission.

"Our focus is on conservancy and education, protecting our natural resources and fisheries," Kreuser said. "Every $5 donation helps to offset the cost of the cleanup, a donation jar will be at the event."

This year he anticipated about 100 volunteers.

Kreuser also encouraged people to join the association, which has a $45 annual membership fee. Questions about membership and donations can be sent to ksfca01@gmail.com, or by calling Kreuser at 262-748-5840.

For the cleanup, volunteers can bring the following to help: work shoes, knee high boots, work gloves, work coveralls, hip boots or waders, reacher sticks or long steel rakes, canoes, kayaks or flat bottom boats and fishing magnets.

For more information about the Pike River Cleanup, email event organizer Jim Zondlak at ssjz00@yahoo.com, or call 262-818-3076.