Blue bags have already begun to pop up in local mailboxes as the national letter carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Donor Drive approaches.

Stamp Out Hunger is a large-scale donor drive set for Saturday, May 13, in which mail carriers collect nonperishable food donations left in bags by mailboxes to donate to local food pantries. People who choose to donate and participate can use the provided blue bags, use their own bags or both

Bags for this year’s food drive will be distributed by mail carries on Saturday, May 6.

Locally, the Shalom Center, located at 4314 39th Ave., and the Sharing Center, located at 25700 Wilmot Road, will be the recipients of donations made in the city and in the county, as they have for the past several years.

“Fighting food insecurity in our community will take a collaborative approach,” said Shalom Center Executive Director Tamarra Coleman. “This food drive gives all of us an opportunity to get involved and provide healthy nutritional food to our neighbors in need.”

This year, for Kenosha County residents, unused bags from 2020 will be dropped of for pick-up, and are the correct provided bags.

“It’s been the biggest food drive in the entire county as a whole, and we’re always grateful for how generous so many people are,” said Sharing Center Executive Director Sharon Pomaville. “I think part of the reason why is because it’s easy. The food is picked up directly from their home, and with this food for the Sharing Center, it usually stacks our shelves for nearly the whole summer.”

The food drive cames as the winter food drive supplies are running low and the need will be high for children who cannot access food at school during the summer.

“With nearly all pandemic benefits gone, we have seen the need at our pantry roughly double. We anticipate this trend will continue at least through the end of the year. In addition, rural Kenosha County has no student summer meal programs, which will also impact families,” Pomaville said.

Pomaville also added the Sharing Center has taken advantage of special federal waivers to home-deliver summer school meals or for grab and go options.

“In rural areas, these waivers were monumental since travel and transportation (access) is the most significant barrier to children eating in the summer,” Pomaville said. “Our 7,000 rural Kenosha students need it.”

Coleman echoed those sentiments about the importance of supporting the drive.

“It’s extremely important as pandemic benefits have stopped, yet grocery prices are inflated,” she said. “Pantries are seeing the post pandemic participants increase and this drive will assist us provide for those who need our support.”