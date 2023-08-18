WILMOT -- Roughly a dozen tractors rolled out of the antique tractor area and around the grandstands at the Kenosha County Fair Thursday night for the annual Antique Tractor Parade.

KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR ANTIQUE TRACTOR PARADE 2023 Sandy Bemis, in front, drives her Ford tractor as her husband, Ken, follows behind in the Kenosha County Fair Antique Tractor Parade Thursday night.

Tractors of all manufacturers, from Farmall to John Deere, leisurely rolled through the fair parking lot to the grandstands, then back to the antique tractor area in a display of farm equipment from various decades.

The parade kicked off the truck and tractor pulls, followed by the combine demolition derby Thursday night at the grandstands.