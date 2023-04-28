Apple Holler’s new “Apple Blossom Experience” has been postponed a week, until May 6-7.

The event, which raises funds for Women and Children’s Horizons in Kenosha and the Women’s Resource Center in Racine, includes a tractor-drawn train ride “through the gentle slopes and rolling hills of the Apple Holler orchard,” organizers said. Visitors will be able to “take unlimited photos among thousands of blooming fruit trees.”

However, due to the colder weather this past week, the apple blossom growth has slowed down and the orchard “is not quite ready,” organizers said. “Because we want our customers to have the best experience possible, our Apple Blossom Experience has been rescheduled to next weekend.”

The event is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (May 6 and 7) at the venue, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave. in Yorkville (just west of I-94 at Highway KR).

The train will depart every hour, starting at 9 a.m. In addition to the train ride, visitors “may enjoy outdoor fun at the farm park which includes the ‘kids’ korral’ play area, fun house tunnel, golden goat bridge, cool cow maze, giant slide, rainbow play system, Johnny Appleseed history walk and feeding the goats.”

Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased at appleholler.com or by calling 262-884-7100.

Proceeds from the two-day event will go the local organizations that provide support, resources and more to women and children.