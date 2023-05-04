BRISTOL — The "Growing with Bristol" community group is hosting an Arbor Day event Saturday, May 6, in Hansen Park.

The free activities are 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the park, 19806 86th Place.

This family-friendly event "is perfect for those who want to get their hands dirty and learn more about planting trees and gardening," organizers said.

Participants will have the opportunity to plant tree seeds in egg cartons, which they can take home and watch sprout. They will also have the chance to make planters out of newspaper and receive free bulbs to take home and plant. (Note: If possible, please bring an egg carton. The rest of the materials will be supplied.)

As a bonus, "the first 150 attendees will receive a goodie bag filled with an Arbor Day Scavenger hunt, stickers and a fun bookmark to continue the fun at home," organizers said.

Hansen Park is off of Highway 45, south of Highway AH in Bristol.

For more information, go to growingwithbristol.com.