Are you ready for some football?

God help me, yes.

I am so ready.

I know, I know. The NFL is riddled with problems. Big problems. Drug abuse, domestic abuse, brain abuse, gambling abuse.

And still I can’t help loving that game of mine.

The best thing about autumn — besides the explosion of pumpkin spice everything — is the return of the National Football League.

This irrational affection, no doubt, is due in part to the promise of escape offered by a three-hour football game. When I’m wondering if the Colts are ever going to complete a pass longer than 5 yards, I’m not thinking about the escalating toll of climate change, as seen in extreme weather events. And just what are we going to do with all those empty Foxconn buildings?

Any time those real-world worries get to be too much, we turn our attention to the weekly football pool instead.

Sadly, sometimes the outside world intrudes on our NFL escape plans. If Disney and Spectrum Cable don’t kiss and make up before Kickoff time Monday, I’ll have to find someplace else to watch Aaron Rodgers make his New York Jets debut vs. the Buffalo Bills. Bring back my ESPN, please!

Religion might have been “the opium of the people” in Karl Marx’s day, but that was only because the NFL, video games and online shopping hadn’t been developed yet.

Despite all the very legitimate reasons to not love the NFL, I still find myself looking forward to today’s season opener in Chicago. The Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears rivalry has been going strong for several decades, and today’s game should be one of the better outings.

Both teams are pinning their hopes on young quarterbacks — Justin Fields for the Bears and Jordan Love for the Packers — and hoping to start the season with a win.

Adding to the pressure for the home team is the fact that the Bears haven’t won a division game since November of 2021. Ouch. Bear down, indeed.

Luckily, this game is on Fox at 3:25 p.m. today, meaning you don’t even need a basic cable TV package or a streaming service subscription to enjoy it. Seriously, Disney, are we getting ESPN back? And ABC?

A shared history

My relationship with the NFL goes back a long way — probably why I can’t quit it.

As a young child, I learned the ins and outs of the Chicago Bears and their T-formation, immortalized forever in the team’s fight song, while listening to my dad and his friends yelling at the television set on Sunday afternoons. This is also where I discovered many creative ways to cuss.

They also kept me and my sisters busy bringing them Budweisers from the basement refrigerator. Those were more innocent times, when children were also sent to the store to bring back a carton of cigarettes.

Play ball!

Usually by September, I’m ready to give pro football my full attention, with a side interest in my alma mater, the Wisconsin Badgers, but this year, I’m also saving a few brain cells to follow the fortunes of the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs.

We actually have two Major League baseball teams in our area who are still in contention after Labor Day! (Sorry, White Sox fans, but I hear the rebuild is on schedule.)

My closet contains a few Brewers shirts, so you know where my loyalty lies, but if those Cubbies somehow slip past the Brew Crew, I’ll try to be happy for my friends who cheer for Chicago.

And no matter who wins, hand me a plate of those pumpkin spice nachos and let’s dig in to fall sports.