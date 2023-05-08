Area childcare program leaders warn of a looming childcare crisis as COVID-era funding runs dry, predicating staffing shortages and closing facilities.

Monday was A Day Without Childcare Day, meant to raise awareness of the importance of childcare in communities and advocate for more funding.

Although some childcare programs across Wisconsin closed for the day to honor the demonstration, area programs remained open, with representatives instead gathering at Cornerstone Academy, 1230 22nd Ave.

The issue at hand was the cutting of over $300 million from an upcoming state budget meant to go to childcare. Without it, many childcare leaders fear they will have to start closing facilities, cutting staff or increasing tuition.

Problems could start as soon as next month according to Alisha Bouchard, director of Cornerstone Academy. In June, Child Care Counts, the Wisconsin COVID-era program created to allocate childcare funds, will be reducing aid as funds run low.

“This came as a one-day shock to us,” Bouchard said. “It was like, ‘Guess what, next month it’s cut in half.’”

The seven area childcare programs that were represented at the event, including Racine and Kenosha facilities, care for about 1,600 infants and children between them.

According to state Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, an upcoming state budget included $342 million for Child Care Counts. That funding was cut by state Republicans, McGuire said. Without the funding, he said the state’s workforce and economy will be negatively impacted.

“A lot of families in our communities are able to go to work each day because of facilities like these,” McGuire said.

Sherri May, of Kids Castle, said the additional funding had helped childcare facilities keep up staffing despite the growing list of bigger employers moving into the area offering higher pay and benefits. With funding potentially ending, May warned of the consequences for both the childcare field and local communities.

“More of us will begin to close,” May said. “It will be an extreme hardship on the labor market. You can’t find childcare alternatives, it’s hard. Most of us are at full capacity.”

Bouchard said the additional money also helped childcare programs get “quality” candidates and keep them.

“They’re here because the want to be here, this is not a glamorous profession,” Bouchard said. “It’s a calling. It’s something that they love to do, and they deserve to get paid a decent wage to be able to do it.”

Tanya Wooden, of Heavens Touch Christian Learning Center in Racine, said she was especially worried about lower income families if childcare becomes too expensive.

“It’s going to affect older siblings. It’s going to affect the whole entire family when mom still has to go to work because that’s their only income,” Wooden said. “It’s really valuable; I wish people would look at that value. It builds community and equity and justice within our communities.”

Wisconsin Assembly Minority Leader Greata Neubauer, D-Racine, told the group to encourage their families and their families’ employers to reach out to their local representatives about the importance of childcare.

McGuire said the main goal for addressing the issue Monday was to get the $340 million back into the budget.

“We just want to bring light to the issue and make sure people understand that, if we don’t put this money in, providers will have to close down,” McGuire said. “It will fundamentally alter our economy.”