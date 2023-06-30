BRISTOL — Already doused in mud from head-to-toe, Brody Jonas, 7, grabbed more handfuls of mud and rubbed it over his entire face before piling even more on top of his head.

Jonas was embracing the spirit of International Mud Day at Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., along with several other children who joined in on the fun in the center’s two mud pits adjacent to the main building.

Mud Day has been an annual event at the nature center for a number of years, with a hiatus called during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New to the event this year were lawn games, a sprinkler and bubble-making opportunities for children who didn’t want to be caked in goopy, sloppy mud.

Lauren Jonas, Brody’s mother, said it was the first time they came to Mud Day, but they live nearby and frequent other nature center programming options.

Jonas said she didn’t expect Brody to be so into the mud, but he and his friends were gleefully dousing themselves in it before running around trying to give all the other kids hugs.

“He’s just becoming a big goofball,” she said. “I’m happy with this outcome. That’s what this is about, right?”

Maggie Herrin, who lives near Kenosha, came with her son and daughter, who each found activities to enjoy, both muddy and not-so-muddy.

“Who would’ve thought all it took was some mud and a hose,” she said.

LiHerrin also regularly visits Pringle Nature Center with her children and found the event posted online.

“It’s summer and it’s hot, Ket’s go celebrate Mud Day,” Herrin said. “I figure, nine times out of 10 you’re trying to keep them from rolling in the mud and getting dirty. Let’s embrace it.”

Pringle Nature Center Naturalist Elizabeth Alvey said the event is a hit because it allows kids to let loose and get dirty, two things they often are asked not to do.

“We spend so much of our time trying to be safe and clean and avoid things like this, and this is one of the few opportunities kids have to go nuts in a safe, fun way,” she said. “I think it’s really important to have those outlets and have a free public program like this where kids can come and get all their energy out.”