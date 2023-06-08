KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an opening exhibit from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 10, for its latest exhibit.

The show, running through June 25, features works by Joan Hoss, Kristie Matteau and Diana Becker.

The reception is free and features refreshments.

The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Also at the gallery, the third Thursday of each month is "Creatives Club," from 5 to 8 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public.

Participants are welcome to "bring in your current art project, whether it's a painting, drawing, mixed media, crochet, poetry or lyrics to work on it with us," organizers said. "Get to know some fellow artists, get motivated to work on your project and have some snacks."

If you're looking to start a new project, the gallery has "art supplies, stuff to make collages, and painting/drawing supplies so you can start a new project with us."

There's one "Golden Rule" of Creatives Club: Do not critique someone's work unless you are explicitly asked for feedback.

Lemon Street also offers art classes in painting, pottery, stained glass and other mediums, and has a clay studio on site.

For more information, go to lemonstreetgallery.org or check the gallery’s Facebook page.