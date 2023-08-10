KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an opening reception for its latest featured artists show.

KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an opening exhibit from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, for its latest exhibit.

The show, running through Aug. 27, features works by Carley Lyons, Peggy Raasch and Paula Touhey.

The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

'Creatives Club'

Also at the gallery, the third Thursday of each month is "Creatives Club," from 5 to 8 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public.

Participants are welcome to "bring in your current art project, whether it's a painting, drawing, mixed media, crochet, poetry or lyrics to work on it with us," organizers said. "Get to know some fellow artists, get motivated to work on your project and have some snacks."

If you're looking to start a new project, the gallery has "art supplies, stuff to make collages, and painting/drawing supplies so you can start a new project with us."

There's one "Golden Rule" of Creatives Club: Do not critique someone's work unless you are explicitly asked for feedback.

Lemon Street also offers art classes in painting, pottery, stained glass and other mediums, and has a clay studio on site.

For more information, call 262-605-4745 or log on at lemonstreetgallery.org.

The Lemon Street Gallery on Sheridan Road near Downtown is a nonprofit facility that opened in the fall of 1999 with a handful of artists and now has more than 70 members who display a variety of artworks, including drawings, paintings, prints, textiles and photography.