KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an opening reception for its latest featured artists show.

The free reception is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

The show, running through Sept. 24, features works by mixed media artist Bobby Childers, Kavita Goski and Missy Isely-Poltrock.

The reception is free and features refreshments.

For this exhibit, Poltrock is showing "lots of angels, my giant Wally painting and some other drawings and paintings unframed."

She's also showing "some autobiographical collages," adding, "Isn't all art autobiographical?"

Her "Fragile but Protected by Mighty Roots" piece includes an egg, "for how fragile we all are, but protected by mighty roots. Maybe the roots are from your family tree. And maybe you've simply grown them yourself." The blue jay feather in the piece, she said, "is for finding your voice and not being afraid to use it. To speak your truth. To say what you need."

'Creatives Club'

Also at the gallery, the third Thursday of each month is "Creatives Club," from 5 to 8 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public.

Participants are welcome to "bring in your current art project, whether it's a painting, drawing, mixed media, crochet, poetry or lyrics to work on it with us," organizers said. "Get to know some fellow artists, get motivated to work on your project and have some snacks."

If you're looking to start a new project, the gallery has "art supplies, stuff to make collages, and painting/drawing supplies so you can start a new project with us."

There's one "Golden Rule" of Creatives Club: Do not critique someone's work unless you are explicitly asked for feedback.

Lemon Street also offers art classes in painting, pottery, stained glass and other mediums, and has a clay studio on site.

Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 262-605-4745 or log on at lemonstreetgallery.org.