The city of Kenosha hosted an economic roundtable discussion last week with U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Kenosha County officials and other local stakeholders.

The discussion, held at the soon-to-open Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy in the Uptown neighborhood, showcased the federal, state and local support for ongoing efforts to revitalize the community.

The projects include the Emerging Leaders Academy in the former Brown National Bank building, the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood on the Chrysler site, and the Uptown Lofts housing and retail development on 22nd Avenue.

In addition to Baldwin, the panelists included Mayor John Antaramian, County Executive Samantha Kerkman, County Board Chairman Gabe Nudo, state Reps. Tip McGuire and Tod Ohnstad, Kenosha Area Business Alliance President Nicole Ryf, Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy Administrator Katherine Marks, Kenosha Public Library Director Barbara Brattin, Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund Chairman Tim Mahone, and City Development Director Tim Casey.