KENOSHA — Ballet Kenosha is performing "Alice in Wonderland" on Sunday, May 21, at Mahone Middle School, 6900 60th St., featuring students from Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts.

Performances are noon and 5 p.m. Tickets are $15-$17 (plus fees). To purchase tickets, clink on the show link at kenoshadancemusicdrama.com or call 262-605-3951.

This full-length ballet features more than 50 Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts students, from the ages of 5 to 18.

The ballet features original choreography and a colorful cast of characters all blended into a family friendly story, organizers said.

The Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts "offers quality dance and music education for students of all ages and abilities," according to staff members. "Performance opportunities offered through Ballet Kenosha foster community, leadership skills, self confidence, motivation and creative thinking."