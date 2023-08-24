This week's blast of heat is a reminder that those fabled "dog days of summer" are upon us.

It's also a great time to grab some late-season fun with your canine buddy — as long as you're keeping your pup safe in the heat.

Need more of an incentive? Saturday, Aug. 26, is Dog Day. Get out there and celebrate life with your best friend.

Dog parks

There are several dog parks found in this area, where canines can romp and socialize off-leash.

Always read — and follow! — the rules at each dog park. And ALWAYS pick up after your dog!

Kenosha County dog parks:

Petrifying Springs Park, 4907 Seventh St. (across from the dog-friendly Biergarten in “Pets”). The dog park includes an agility course. Visitors can purchase an annual dog tag or pay a daily fee to use the county off-leash dog park. Separate areas provided for small and large dogs. A park in the Kenosha County Parks system. Open daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Racine County dog parks:

Case Eagle Park, 310 South Rochester St. in Rochester. There are separate areas for small and large dogs.

On the road

When you’re looking to get out of town for a family trip, check the state’s official website, travelwisconsin.com, which lists pet-friendly places in our state:

Dog-friendly accommodations include the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa , which allows up to two small dogs per room. Guests receive a door hanger for their room, a food bowl, “Guest of Grand Geneva” tags for their dog’s collar and a clean-up packet for use in the resort’s designated outdoor pet areas. For dog-friendly accommodations right on Geneva Lake, consider Eleven Gables Inn and Cottage.

, which allows up to two small dogs per room. Guests receive a door hanger for their room, a food bowl, “Guest of Grand Geneva” tags for their dog’s collar and a clean-up packet for use in the resort’s designated outdoor pet areas. For dog-friendly accommodations right on Geneva Lake, consider If you're staying in Milwaukee, the Iron Horse Hotel is a century-old converted warehouse offering modern lofts that are pup-friendly. Canines large and small get their own in-room pet bed, bowls, gourmet treats in a pint glass and more with the hotel's "Big Dog Special." At Aloft Milwaukee Downtown, dogs up to 40 pounds can stay for free.

is a century-old converted warehouse offering modern lofts that are pup-friendly. Canines large and small get their own in-room pet bed, bowls, gourmet treats in a pint glass and more with the hotel's "Big Dog Special." At dogs up to 40 pounds can stay for free. For a dog-friendly cabin option near Wisconsin Dells, check out Relaxin Cabins in New Lisbon. Each of the log cabins has its own yard and lake or pond access, allowing your dog to feel at home running around or jumping in the water.

Each of the log cabins has its own yard and lake or pond access, allowing your dog to feel at home running around or jumping in the water. Once a fully functioning farm, Justin Trails near Sparta has been converted to a sprawling resort, which features a fenced-in dog park.

has been converted to a sprawling resort, which features a fenced-in dog park. For an Up North trip, your pups are welcome at Black’s Cliff Resort near Minocqua. Dating back to the 1920s, Black’s Cliff wooden cabins look out onto Lower Kaubashine Lake and feature screened-in porches with swinging beds, stone fireplaces and large fire pits. All cabins welcome pets.

Dating back to the 1920s, Black’s Cliff wooden cabins look out onto Lower Kaubashine Lake and feature screened-in porches with swinging beds, stone fireplaces and large fire pits. All cabins welcome pets. In Wausau the Jefferson Street Inn offers its own pet-friendly package. The downtown hotel is no stranger to visiting animals, having once hosted “Into the Wild” star Jack Hanna and a few of his guests, including a tiger, snake, penguin and flamingo.

offers its own pet-friendly package. The downtown hotel is no stranger to visiting animals, having once hosted “Into the Wild” star Jack Hanna and a few of his guests, including a tiger, snake, penguin and flamingo. There’s no extra fee to bring your dog to Door County Cottages in Egg Harbor , and all breeds are welcome. The owners of the Country House Resort in Sister Bay love dogs so much, they have their own “canine concierge,” Riley the corgi.

, and all breeds are welcome. The owners of the love dogs so much, they have their own “canine concierge,” Riley the corgi. Also in Door County, dog are welcome at the Skyway Drive-In Theatre in Fish Creek. You can snuggle with your buddy while enjoying a film — and sharing bittersweet memories of Kenosha’s now gone drive-in theaters.

You can also find many, many websites that list travel destinations that welcome dogs, meaning you can say yes to those pleading eyes the next time you head out the door for a quick road trip. Enjoy!

Safety tips

Here are some safety tips to remember when taking your dog out for some summer fun at the beach and elsewhere:

Not all dogs can swim. That’s right, the doggie paddle does not come naturally to every dog. Never throw your dog in the water and expect him to swim.

That’s right, the doggie paddle does not come naturally to every dog. Never throw your dog in the water and expect him to swim. At the beach or anywhere on a warm day, have plenty of fresh water available for your dog.

Dogs can get sunburn, especially short-haired dogs and ones with pink skin and white hair. Limit your dog’s exposure when the sun is unusually strong and apply sunblock to his ears and nose 30 minutes before going outside.

especially short-haired dogs and ones with pink skin and white hair. Limit your dog’s exposure when the sun is unusually strong and apply sunblock to his ears and nose 30 minutes before going outside. Have some cover available. The sun and the sand are fun, but it’s nice to have a place to take a break in the shade, like a beach umbrella.

The sun and the sand are fun, but it’s nice to have a place to take a break in the shade, like a beach umbrella. Don’t overdo it. Running on sand is strenuous, so don’t expect your dog to be able to fetch as long as he might at the dog park.

Running on sand is strenuous, so don’t expect your dog to be able to fetch as long as he might at the dog park. Cold water can hurt. If your dog has arthritis or other joint issues, swimming in cold water (re: Lake Michigan) can irritate the condition.

If your dog has arthritis or other joint issues, swimming in cold water (re: Lake Michigan) can irritate the condition. Beware of insect bites. If your dog is bitten or stung, remove the stinger and watch the site for an allergic reaction. If a reaction occurs or there have been multiple wasp, bee or mosquito bites, take the animal to the vet.

If your dog is bitten or stung, remove the stinger and watch the site for an allergic reaction. If a reaction occurs or there have been multiple wasp, bee or mosquito bites, take the animal to the vet. Talk with your veterinarian about flea and tick prevention medications.

Never leave your dog unattended in direct sunlight. Heatstroke can occur and lead to brain damage or death. (Signs of heatstroke are panting, drooling, rapid pulse and fever. Immediately immerse the dog in cool water and seek emergency veterinary assistance.)

Heatstroke can occur and lead to brain damage or death. (Signs of heatstroke are panting, drooling, rapid pulse and fever. Immediately immerse the dog in cool water and seek emergency veterinary assistance.) Never leave your dog unattended in a hot, parked car. When it’s only 80 degrees outside, the inside of a car can heat up to more than 120 degrees in just minutes. Leaving the windows partially rolled down will not help. Your dog is susceptible to heat stroke and possible death in these conditions.

When it’s only 80 degrees outside, the inside of a car can heat up to more than 120 degrees in just minutes. Leaving the windows partially rolled down will not help. Your dog is susceptible to heat stroke and possible death in these conditions. Keep your dog on a leash to prevent accidents and injuries.

to prevent accidents and injuries. Try to avoid strenuous exercise with your dog on extremely hot days and refrain from physical activity when the sun’s heat is most intense.

Coming up ...

Upcoming pet-friendly events include:

Old Settlers Oktoberfest: Sept. 9 at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake. This popular outdoor event includes the Dachshund Dash, along with food, music, polka dancing and fireworks. Admission is free.

at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake. This popular outdoor event includes the Dachshund Dash, along with food, music, polka dancing and fireworks. Admission is free. Petrifying Springs Biergarten Oktoberfest: Sept. 15-17 in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. The Biergarten is pet-friendly all the time. Oktoberfest brings out huge crowds and plenty of German music, food and, oh year, beer. Admission is free.

in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. The Biergarten is pet-friendly all the time. Oktoberfest brings out huge crowds and plenty of German music, food and, oh year, beer. Admission is free. Milwaukee’s PetFest: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Summerfest Grounds (Henry Maier Festival Park), downtown on Milwaukee’s lakefront. This event features an agility course, lure courses, pet products vendors, music, food, dock diving, “doggie dash” time trials, a felines-only “Kitty City” area, a beer garden, a fenced-in dog park and costume contests. Admission and parking are free. For more details, log on at petfestmke.com.