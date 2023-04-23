By day, Aaron Kohlmeier is a mild-mannered broker-owner with the Welcome Home Real Estate Group, helping families find that perfect home.
But at night — and for Sunday matinees — he transforms into a fearsome beast.
Well ... fearsome by Disney standards, which means this Beast also sings, dances and charms a woman named Belle.
Kohlmeier plays one of the title characters in the Lakeside Players production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”
Before he appears in Beast Mode, however, he was to look the part.
That’s where Julie Seidl comes in.
The veteran theater director — who has worked with the Kohlmeier family on St. Joseph Catholic Academy productions — volunteered to be his makeup artist for this show.
Tuesday night was her first attempt at transforming Kohlmeier into the furry, growling Beast.
“It’s fun to do,” she said, while carefully applying “whiskers” to his face. “I’m experimenting tonight.”
This Beast Mode dry run, for the dress rehearsal, took Seidl about 40 minutes to complete, from the foundation makeup to the final layer of powder.
“But it will be less than 40 minutes after tonight,” she said.
Kohlmeier isn’t Seidl’s first Beast “but he’s my first adult Beast,” she said.
Before this production, Seidl directed the musical for the Children’s Theatre Academy and St. Joseph Catholic Academy.
“It’s a huge show,” Seidl said of the Disney classic. “You have to have the right cast to pull it off, and they do.”
As for Kohklmeier, after his makeup was set, he donned the Beast’s wig, beard and horns, along with furry hands (with claws!) and that theatrical cape.
Then he was ready to perform.
“Oh, yeah,” he said when asked if this is one of those “hair and makeup roles,” in which the costuming helps an actor fully inhabit a character.
He’s happy to be back on a local stage, performing his first role in two decades.
“I did theater at St. Joe’s High School and Carthage College,” he said, “and I was in Kids From Wisconsin for one year. Then I got married and had a family and got busy.”
After watching his kids, Ella, Evan and Elias, performing in several shows, Aaron — and his wife, Nikki — decided to try out for this show.
“We were last on stage together in 2003 at Carthage in ‘Footloose,’” Nikki Kohlmeier, who plays Mrs. Potts, said at Tuesday’s dress rehearsal.
Being in a show “was very scary at first,” she said, “but now it’s second nature.”
Aaron, too, found his musical theater skills came back.
“It’s really clicking now,” he said, while getting his Beast makeup applied. “We have a great cast, and it’s a lot of fun.”
It helps that playing the Beast “is a dream role for me,” he said. “I’ve always loved this show, and this production is really coming together.”
The performers, he added, “are all so great that I feel the pressure to live up to the rest of the cast.”
He particularly enjoys the Beast’s journey in the show.
“It’s a great story of redemption and finding yourself again,” he said.