If you go

What: Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”

When: The show runs through May 6. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Where: Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha

Tickets: $15 for adults and $13 for students and senior citizens.

Note: More than 1,000 tickets were sold before opening night. Advance ticket purchases are recommended. Go to rhodecenter.org or the Lakeside Players Facebook page to purchase advance tickets.

About the show: The story — based on the 1991 animated Disney film, which itself was based on the 1756 fairy tale of the same name — focuses on the relationship between the Beast, a prince who was magically transformed into a monster (and his servants into household objects) as punishment for his arrogance, and Belle, a young woman whom he imprisons in his castle. To break the curse that keeps him in monster form, the Beast must learn to love Belle and earn her love in return before the last petal falls from an enchanted rose — or else he will remain a monster forever.