Blast From the Past Pizza has arrived in Kenosha, filling the Downtown Metra station, 5414 13th Ave., to the brim with 80’s nostalgia.

Previously opened on Black Friday, 2022, in Silver Lake, the pizzeria was a love letter to the era by owners and couple Robert and Crystal Hayes, offering a wide variety of dishes and appetizers, 1980s-themed cocktails, arcade machines and of course pizza.

The love is clearly still on display in the new location, as are the wide variety of nostalgic memorabilia, including a life-sized (lifeless-sized?) model of Slimer from the 1984 classic Ghostbusters watching over the dining area.

Robert and Crystal, both Kenosha natives, said the restaurant was a space to reminisce for both themselves and their customers.

They “love the 80’s,” Robert said, and based on responses from their Silver Lake location, so do many of their customers.

“You could just watch people talk about what they remember,” Robert said. “We’ve had a lot of good conversations just talking about stuff from the 80s.”

The new Kenosha pizzeria briefly opened for the first time Wednesday evening, and the couple hopes to get into a new groove over the next few weeks after moving from their old location.

“It’s surreal still, it’s been a lot of work, we’re learning a new system for this location,” Robert said. “It feels like we’re new again.”

They are tentatively planning a grand opening event in the Fall.

The couple, who live in Kenosha, said they had always hoped to own a restaurant in the city, but had struggled to find a location nearby.

The Silver Lake location was “a good opportunity at the time,” Robert said, but they had “bigger goals.”

Crystal said they briefly contemplated running two locations, but the logistical challenges were just too much, including simply driving to the restaurant. They decided to focus on the Kenosha location.

“The Silver Lake space was a great starting point, it was the right space,” Crystal said.

“But when the Metra station came up, we jumped on it.”

Moving the many hundreds of memorabilia, movie posters and arcade machines was difficult work, the couple said, but getting to fill the new space, repainted in the restaurant’s bright blue and black trim theme, was a highlight.

Robert and Crystal Hayes have opened Blast from the Past Pizza at the Metra station Downtown. The business pays tribute to 1980s pop culture.

“We couldn’t wait for the painting to be done, we love decorating,” Crystal said, “It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it to see it come together.”

The menu remains largely the same from the Silver Lake location, although it has expanded since originally opening in 2022.

Blast From the Past is now open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 9 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. Those times could change as the new location grows.

For more information and to order online, residents can | go to blastfromthepastpizza.com.