The outdoor festival, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha — in partnership with Cross Roads of Kenosha — runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

All proceeds are used to fund local charities. All of the musicians and staff volunteer their time to this event.

The Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha is a service and community organization focusing on serving children and young adults. Cross Roads of Kenosha uses the proceeds from Bloomin' Bands to perform an "extreme makeover" of a room(s) of local children with disabilities. These renovations transform the child’s space to meet medical and physical needs while greatly enhancing their quality of life at home. For more information about this event, go to bloominbandskenosha.com.