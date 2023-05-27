Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The bock was blessed and the ceremonial keg was tapped at Friday evening’s season opening festivities at the Petrifying Springs Biergarten.

As in past years, the Rev. Brit Windel from DayBreak Church offered a blessing for the new season, before Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman joined Biergarten co-owner Mike Grab for the ceremonial pouring of a beer from a keg of German-style Maibock that was then given to patrons for free until it ran out.

Now in its seventh season, the Biergarten is a public-private partnership between its owners and Kenosha County Parks. A share of the revenue generated from the business goes back to the county to support park improvements.

Biergarten hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon to 9 Saturdays, and noon to 8 Sundays. The menu includes imported German and local craft beers, hard seltzers and soft drinks, sausages, Bavarian pretzels, and more.

More information about the Biergarten is available at https://www.petsbiergartenmenu.com and on the Petrifying Springs Biergarten Facebook page.

Petrifying Springs Park is located at 5555 Seventh St. in the Village of Somers.