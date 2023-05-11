BRIGHTON — A Bird Migration Hike steps off at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 13, in Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road.

Visitors are invited to "experience the astonishment of migration," organizers said. "Bring your binoculars (or use ours) and we’ll look and listen for newly arrived birds, especially the warblers."

Note: The trail might be wet. Hikers will meet at the Vista picnic area.

The hike is free, but a valid state park vehicle admission sticker is required to enter Bong. The cost is $8 per day for vehicles with Wisconsin plates; $3 for seniors, age 65 and older. The cost is $11 for vehicles with out-of-state plates. Annual state park vehicle admission stickers are also available.

For more information, call 878-5601 or go to bongnaturalistassociation.org.