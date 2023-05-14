The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha and Sylvan Learning Center are expanding their partnership to provide after-school tutoring to the club’s youth members, with the support of Jockey.

The tutoring programs that will be offered to the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha youth members will be tailored to each member’s specific needs. The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha goal is to meet the youth at their level of experience.

With the support of Jockey, funding for the 2022-2023 school year will allow the club to provide a larger dedicated space for Sylvan and will allow more youth members to be reached.

The goal of the partnership is to increase academic enrichment opportunities during non-school hours for Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha youth members, particularly those who attend high-poverty and low-performing schools; to help members meet state and local standards in core academic subjects, such as reading and math; and to offer members a broad array of enrichment activities to complement their regular academic programs.

The partnership between the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha and Sylvan Learning Center during the 2021-2022 school year showed successl. Initial assessments completed on 60 of the Club’s youth members showed there were no youth members that could read at grade-level, and some were two levels behind. At the end of the program, listening and reading comprehension increased by 78% for the 3rd grade members, 100% for the 2nd graders, and the 1st grade group increased their print awareness by 60%.

Sylvan Learning Center of Kenosha is focused on building academic confidence, igniting intellectual curiosity, and inspiring a love for learning. Both organizations are committed to partnering to improve outcomes for youth in Kenosha and to meet the needs of our community.

“We are so excited and thankful to be able to offer this service to families in the Kenosha community,” said Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha CEO Tara Panasewicz. “We will be able to give youth in the Club tutors that are more focused on academic help and continue to grow our overall services offered from the Boys & Girls Club.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha is a youth guidance organization dedicated to promoting health, social, educational, vocational, cultural, character and leadership development. The club helps youth improve their lives by building skills, values, and self-esteem.