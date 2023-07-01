Three time capsules were buried Friday in front of the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha in ceremonies marking the organization's 30th anniversary.

Community leaders joined children and staff at the ceremony, held at 12330 52nd Street.

The capsules, which will be unearthed and opened in 2033, contain items from the club’s Youth Center, Teen Center, and Scamps gymnastics members. They also contain a USB flash drive of the club's 30th anniversary video produced with the help of the Kenosha Public Library, and pictures of members and staff.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman read a proclamation prior to the capsule burials.

"What's important to me in this community is creating places where kids can grow and thrive and become good citizens, and to really inspire others," Kerkman said. "That's what's so special about our community is that the families that have built our community are still here, and still give back, and so that's what's special about the Boys and Girls Club."

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said he was happy the city could assist in the growth of club, but gave all credit to the individuals who made it happen.

"Nothing happens on these things without the support of those individuals and of the people who are there who cared enough to make it happen," he said. "As much as I'm glad that the city was able to help out... they're the ones who's had the vision of making sure that this building occurred."

The time capsules will be opened in 10 years, when the children present at Friday's event will be teenagers.

Club CEO Tara Panasewicz earlier stated the time capsule burials are a way to recognize the impact the club has on the community.

“It’s a testament to the longevity of the club in Kenosha and our commitment to the sustainability of the club,” Panasewicz said. “The club’s 30th anniversary time capsule burial is a way to acknowledge our organization’s impact on the lives of many Kenosha residents and a great opportunity to raise awareness of the support and programming available here.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha is a youth guidance organization promoting health, social, educational, vocational, cultural, character and leadership development. The club strives to help youth improve their lives by building skills, values, and self-esteem.

Founded in 1992, the club was originally located in the Wilson Heights neighborhood to offer programs and activities for area youth. The club continued to grow over the last several decades, merging with CYC sports and eventually moving to its location on 52nd Street.

The club offers adult mentors and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Its programming promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.