The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha has announced plans to bury three time capsules this month as it marks its 30th anniversary.

The community is invited to the ceremony on Friday, June 30, at 11 a.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha front parking lot, 1330 52nd St.

The time capsules, which will be unearthed and opened in 2033, will contain items from the club’s Youth Center, Teen Center, and Scamps gymnastics members, along with pictures of members and staff. One capsule will contain a USB flash drive of the club’s 30th anniversary video produced with the help of the Kenosha Public Library.

“It’s a testament to the longevity of the club in Kenosha and our commitment to the sustainability of the club,” club CEO Tara Panasewicz said. “The club’s 30th anniversary time capsule burial is a way to acknowledge our organization’s impact on the lives of many Kenosha residents and a great opportunity to raise awareness of the support and programming available here.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha was founded in 1992 for the main purpose of offering programs and activities for the youth of the Wilson Heights Neighborhood in Kenosha. For 30 years, the club has worked to enrich the lives of young people in the community, enabling them to reach their full potential as productive, caring, healthy and responsible citizens and has provided a safe and positive environment for youth and teens to learn and grow.

The club offers adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha programming promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha is a youth guidance organization dedicated to promoting health, social, educational, vocational, cultural, character and leadership development. The club helps youth improve their lives by building skills, values, and self-esteem.

For more information, visit online at BGCKenosha.org.