The Bradford High School Alumni Association has announced plans for its annual Distinguished Alumni Awards Banquet to be held on Saturday, June 17, at the Kenosha Country Club.

The event will include a silent auction, which benefits the association’s Scholarship Fund, beginning at 5 p.m., dinner at 6:15 p.m. and program to follow.

Thirteen Bradford seniors, selected to receive a total of $21,500 in scholarships, will be recognized at the event.

This year’s Distinguished Alumni Award recipients are Tom Sorensen, PsyD, Class of 1961, and Rita Storz Hagen, MSN, RN, Class of 1980.

Tom Sorensen

Sorensen graduated from UW-Madison in 1965 and entered graduate school in philosophy but immediately began work in Clinical and Experimental Psychology at University Hospital and the Wisconsin Primate Center. He later earned two Master’s degrees, an MA and an MS, and went on to earn a doctorate in Clinical Psychology. He studied Hemoencephalography with Hershel Toomin, targeting areas of the brain where lesions had formed due to strokes or TBI and working to rebuild damaged cortical structure by increasing oxygenated blood flow to the area. His interest morphed into a study of Alzheimer’s and how to prevent or improve function once it had taken root.

He still works full time, and his many tools include NASA-developed pulsed electromagnetic devices, near and far infrared lasers and brain wave entrainment. His research expanded into the use of certain brainwave frequencies to improve quality of life for those with temporal lobe epilepsy, using protocols developed by Dr. Barry Sterman of UCLA.

“I was privileged to have several professions in my life journey,” Sorensen said. “My previous career in construction and my experiences at Lincoln Park as a youth linked me into the fabric of the working class. I always felt I was blue collar, regardless of titles or perception. Kenosha and Bradford High School gave me an egalitarian service ethic during my career and the opportunity to treat patients who could not otherwise afford state-of-the-art medical treatment.”

Rita Storz Hagen

Hagen graduated from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in 1984. She completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Marquette University and her Master’s in Nursing from the University of Phoenix, all while working full time and raising her family. She has served in leadership roles for 28 of her 38 years of nursing, beginning as a GI coordinator at St. Catherine’s Hospital through her current role as executive director of Hospice Alliance since 2012. She serves on the Wisconsin Hospice and Palliative Care Association Board and chairs its Legislative Committee. She is an active member of the Kenosha County Long Term Care Alliance, serving as its chair, as well Kenosha County Care Transitions and leads its Advance Directive work group.

She is a member of Italian American Ladies Auxiliary, Contemporary Italian American Organization, Tempo Kenosha (past president), Kenosha Rotary Club (past president), is a Readers are Leaders tutor, in the Wisconsin Nurse Honor Guard, is a Susan B. Anthony Board member, Empowerment Team member 100+ Women Who Care, and a KABA/KUSD mentor. She serves on the Gateway Technical College and Carthage College Nursing Advisory Councils.

In 2018, Hagen was named one of the 10 Exceptional People in Kenosha County and the Italian American Society Columbus Day Banquet honored Gguest. In 2019 she received the Susan B. Anthony Women of Influence Award in Business/Government/Nonprofit.

She enjoys spending any/all free-time with her family, especially her four grandchildren.

Tickets for the 2023 banquet are $40, and reservations will be accepted through Thursday, June 1. The reservation form for the event is available online (www.kenoshabradfordalumni.com), or you may contact Randy Vaccaro at 262/551-0510.

Since 2001, KBHSAA has awarded more than $367,000 in scholarships for Bradford seniors. To support the KBHSAA Scholarship Fund, contact Joyce Kopacz Sorensen at 262-945-3806.