To sum up the Bradford High School class of 2023, you only need one word: Resilient.

During the Bradford High School graduation ceremony Saturday, students seated in the middle of Mary D. Bradford Stadium anxiously awaiting the moment they could walk across the stage and on to their next chapters in life. On their faces could be seen their resilience in the face of adversity during their high school years.

The Bradford senior class has been through a lot, to say the least. In her address to her class, Alexa Didinsky discussed some of the hard times the class has faced, such as the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and a junior homecoming debacle.

“Despite the gravity of the impact, we did not let these tribulations define us,” she said. “We were triumphant in the fact that truly nothing could hold us back.”

Didinsky said the class also redefined what it means to be a Red Devil.

“Over the course of the last four years, we made this class family, we made this school home and we made our legacy known,” she said. “No matter where you go or what passion you pursue, remember that you will always have a home here at Bradford.”

In his speech presenting the Bradford Class of 2023, Principal Brian Geiger encouraged the graduates to keep moving onward and upward.

“All I ask of you is to not settle in your life,” he said. “If you decide to go to a two-year college, I think that’s awesome. Do not settle. Try to get extra licensures to open doors for future opportunities. If you go to a four-year college, fantastic. Get involved in school activities, do some clubs, do some internships... again, do not settle. In addition, if you stay home to work, great. But do not settle. Become a manager (and) take on more responsibilities. Show your boss, your professor or your coach you can do great things on the job, in the classroom or on the field.”

Following the presentation of the class, Kenosha Unified Superintendent Jeffrey Weiss delivered a message of embracing change to the graduates before handing them their diplomas.

“This afternoon is a celebration of change. Change is exciting, change can be scary and change is what makes us grow,” Weiss said. “As you finish this phase of your life and begin thinking about what the future holds, I ask you to embrace change.”