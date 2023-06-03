Brass Elementary students were busy Friday morning planting flowers and writing inspirational notes for Uptown businesses.

The “Planting Their Roots” effort was a collaboration between Uptown Kenosha Inc., Brass Elementary, The Traveling Trunk, SOS Outreach and Kenosha Firefighters Care.

“These are fourth- and fifth-graders with volunteers from the community,” said Terri McGuire, a Brass teacher and outreach director of SOS Outreach, a youth development program.

“This is a passion of ours. We’re teaching the kids how to give back to the Uptown community. It’s a lot of people working together to help beautify the community.”

McGuire said about 40 local businesses will receive potted flowers.

“It’s a great day to have this,” McGuire said on Friday. “It’s so fun.”

McGuire said many Brass Elementary students frequent Uptown businesses so providing local establishments potted plants is an impactful way to teach students to care about their community.

“Every place that they go to on a daily or weekly basis over the summer are going to have a potted plant to remind them of the beautification that they want to see in their neighborhood,” McGuire said, adding that every pot had a custom note with instructions for caring for the potted petunias.

“It’s just a lot of people coming together to do good for the community this morning,” McGuire said.

Fire Capt. Dale Howser volunteered on behalf of Kenosha Firefighters Care. Firefighters and students delivered the flowers with in a firetruck to businesses.

“The kids are so very excited,” Howser said. “It’s always great to help the community.”

Cherish Rupp-Kent, 11, said she enjoyed planting the flowers.

“It was my first time. It’s dirty but it’s fun,” Rupp-Kent said.

SOS Outreach, a nonprofit partnering with groups across the nation, aims to help kids experience the transformative power of the outdoors.

“This is what we do. We strengthen and create diverse growth opportunities through innovative engagement for the businesses and community development, said Krista Maurer, president of Uptown Kenosha Inc. and neighborhood resident, in a statement. “We are happy to be working with Brass School/SOS Outreach youth.”