The two go together like peanut butter and jelly, cheese and crackers, chips and salsa ... and now we need a beer!
City Brew Tours Milwaukee offers a new way to celebrate Wisconsin’s brewing heritage, and you might even learn something along the way.
After spending years visiting craft breweries, Ken Carrano brought City Brew Tours, which operates in 21 cities, to Milwaukee as a way to turn his hobby into a business.
“We offer behind the scenes access to some of Milwaukee’s best breweries,” he says of the tours.
How it works
Tour participants meet in the lobby of the Brewhouse Inn & Suites, in Milwaukee's Brewery District, where Carrano checks everyone’s IDs to make sure we’re all over age 21 (flattering to those of us who crossed that threshold decades ago).
He’ll also check your feet: Close-toed shoes are required, because the tours often include walking through the breweries’ production facilities.
Carrano will also make sure no one is drunk before the tour starts. (“It doesn’t happen often,” he said, “but we don’t allow ‘pre-gaming’ before we start.”)
City Brew Tours Milwaukee visits a rotating list of small craft breweries that have partnered with the new tours.
Up to 14 guests can take a public tour in the 15-passenger van. If you want to book a private tour for more people, that can be arranged, too.
As a bonus, everyone gets to wear a lanyard. Just like you’re backstage at a Taylor Swift concert.
“The tours are designed to be casual, fun and informative,” Carrano said.
Besides the closed-toe shoes requirement, there's one other absolute rule: There’s no drinking in the tour van. Never! What about later? Yes, tour participants can purchase beer to take home.
Lay some knowledge on us, Ken!
City Brew Tours Milwaukee isn’t just a fun way to visit some lesser-known Milwaukee area breweries, it’s also a chance to increase your beer IQ.
“Beer is ancient,” Carrano explained while driving between breweries. “It’s at least 10,000 years old.”
And where there's beer, there's somewhere to gather and drink it.
"Taverns might be just about as old as brewing," Carrano said. "A beer receipt from ancient Iraq was recently discovered."
Macedonia is the "first known brewing culture,” he said, “and they even had a goddess of brewing. In a way, beer started civilization because you had to get people together to grow the grains and brew the grains.” (Also, it’s not good form to drink alone.)
The ancient Egyptians were party-hearty types too, he said.
“They had 36 different types of beers, for daytime, nighttime and holidays. The pharaohs even had brewing equipment buried with them.” (In case a kegger breaks out in the afterlife.)
Beer is also responsible for the pyramids in Egypt. “The slaves who did all the work were paid in beer and were given a gallon a day,” Carrano said. “It took some 230 million gallons of beer to build the Great Pyramid of Giza.” (And you thought aliens did all that work! Turns out, it was one long, strenuous happy hour.)
By the time the Middle Ages rolled around, brewers were “trying different flavorings, like herbs and roots, for their beer,” Carrano said.
Beer was also a great way to boost attendance at religious services.
“The church controlled the beer,” he explained, “and you had to join the church to get beer.”
Later, hops was added to beer, for flavor and to help preserve it.
The pilgrims brought beer to the New World — it was safer to drink than other options — and, in the 1700s, " the British Empire was going strong," Carrano said. "They were shipping beer to India for the British Troops there, and it was a long trip. They discovered using lots and lots of hops preserved the beer. That's how we got India Pale Ale."
Carrano also gives an extensive history of the beer industry in Milwaukee. Suffice to say, you'll get acquainted with the five beer barons and how marrying a rich widow was often the key to building a brewing empire.
On the road
Carrano — who does not drink at all during tours — does all the driving, and each tour visits three or four small breweries, with either a meal or a snack included, depending on the tour.
At each stop, four beer samples are offered to tour participants, along with a visit to the production facilities.
Carrano has partnered with 11 Milwaukee area craft breweries. On our tour in late April, we visited Ope! Brewing and Perspective Brewing in West Allis and Raised Grain in Waukesha.
Inside Ope! Brewing Company: This brewery, which opened in July 2022, is extremely dog friendly, judging by the row of water bowls along a back wall and the several canines who were present when our tour stopped here.
Carrano took us in the production area, where he explained the brewing process, from the bags of malt, to the gleaming metal mash tubs. There are wooden barrels, too, for going old-school with brewing.
One of our tour's samples here was a Peach Cobbler Sour, selected by Carrano because two of the people on our tour (myself included) are not beer drinkers.
"You said you like sours," he explained, "so we have a sour here, which is also a really good beer."
Yes, you could smell the peach, and one person on the tour even bought some to take home.
Other samples ranged from a "hazy" India Pale Ale to a "dry hop" beer.
Inside Perspective Brewing Company: Two brothers started this brewery, Carrano said.
"They bought the building in 2020 and opened in 2022," he said. "It's also a soccer bar and opens at 9 a.m. Saturdays with free ham sandwiches during English Premier League games." In keeping with that theme, one of our tour samples was an English Brown Ale.
At tiny Perspective Brewing, "you learn that size doesn't matter when it comes to beer," Carrano said. "The process remains the same, whether you're brewing millions of gallons or a small, experimental batch."
While Perspective Brewing is small inside, the venue does have an extensive backyard area.
Inside Raised GrainBrewing Company: The bustling Waukesha venue was hosting a fundraiser when we visited, so we couldn't tour the production facilities, but this was also our lunch stop, so we did get to eat.
"We include food to offer food-and-beer pairings," Carrano said. "And, it's good to get some food into the tour, so people don't get too liquored up."
Beer samples here included Guitar City Gold, a lager named for Waukesha's own Les Paul; Driftwood, a porter; and an IPA called Naked Threesome.
Overall, Carrano hopes his tours deliver "an educational, entertaining and VIP experience."
Getting to meet cute canines and cheer for our favorite soccer team? That's just a bonus. Or, in this case, a beer chaser.
Beer chasers
What: City Brew Tours Milwaukee
Where: Tours start in the lobby of the Brewhouse Inn & Suites, 1210 N. 10th St. in Milwaukee's Brewery District
How it works: Tour guide and owner Ken Carrano drives tour participants to three or four small craft breweries in the Milwaukee area. Each stop includes beer sampling and behind-the-scenes access at the venue. Carrano also talks about the history of beer and the latest industry trends and seasonal plans.
Public tours: The Original Tour, available Saturday and Sunday, lasts about five hours and includes up to 16 beer samples across four breweries, plus a meal, for $119 per person. The Sip of Milwaukee Tour, available Thursday through Saturday, lasts about 3.5 hours and includes up to 12 beer samples across three breweries, plus a snack, for $89 per person. Book tours at citybrewtours.com/milwaukee.
Private Tours: Available any day of the week and can be booked through the website, citybrewtours.com/milwaukee. Private tours are fully customizable to taste, party size, and interest.
How many on a tour: Up to 14 guests ride in a 15-passenger van.
What if I don't really like beer? (asking for a friend): Owner and tour guide Ken Carrano asks each tour participant about their preferences and chooses the beer samples accordingly. That explains why our tour included a Peach Cobbler sour, for the non-beer fans to enjoy.
Do I have to drink? For guests who do not want to drink any beer, a non-drinker ticket is available.
Drink up: Each tour includes plenty of water, too, so pace yourself with those beers and stay hydrated.
With all that liquid ... Also appreciated: Restrooms at every stop.
How it started: City Brew Tours Milwaukee is a franchise of City Brew Tours, founded in Burlington, Vt., in 2008 by Chad Brodsky, a college kid who had fallen in love with craft beer while studying in Vienna. Thirsting for more, he returned home and enrolled in the University of Vermont’s “Beer Making 101” class. Fortunately, Chad quickly realized he wasn’t cut out to brew beer. Instead he bought a used church van and "set off to spread the gospel of craft beer." By 2012, Brodsky was expanding his tours to other cities. The company continues to expand, with tours in 21 cities (so far).
Know your lanyard
Each City Brew Tours Milwaukee participant wears a lanyard, with some fun features:
Who are you? You write your name and your favorite style of beer on your lanyard. Nicknames are acceptable, so think of a clever one.
There's an app for that: The lanyard includes information about how to check into Untappd, a free app that explores nearby popular bars, breweries and top-rated beers.
How'd they do that? There's also an information card about the brewing process.
Spin the wheel: Your lanyard — which is yours to keep and cherish forever — includes a Flavor Wheel with food and beer pairings suggestions. It's perfect for the next time you want to impress your friends and enhance those cheese curds with just the right brew.
Prost! Our local outdoor beer gardens
There are two area outdoor beer gardens (with a third opening June 1 in Pleasant Prairie), along with "pop-up" biergartens on the lakefront:
What: The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park in Somers
When: Open seven days a week: 4 to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.
Beverages: Imported German beers, along with local brews. New this year: The Pina Colada sour, brewed locally by Public Craft Brewing Co. "Take your taste buds on vacation with this brand new sour ale," Biergarten officials said. "Popping with pineapple and coconut, this sour will make every day feel like a tropical get away." Also available: hard cider and seltzer, red and white wines, soda and wine/juice creations.
Food: Pretzels (including the Wisconsin Pretzel Board, featuring cheese curds and sausage bites), bratwurst, hot dogs and frozen novelties. The food and beverage menu can be viewed online at petsbiergarten.com.
Entertainment: Free live music is every Saturday starting at 6 p.m. and every Sunday starting at 3 p.m. The lineup is available at petsbiergarten.com/events.
This weekend: Holiday weekend entertainment features the Empty Bottle Boys & One Shot Jane, best known for their covers of songs by the likes of Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash and Hank Williams, at 6 p.m. today (May 28). Also today: Food trucks will start serving at noon. On Memorial Day, The Roundabouts, known for performing covers of popular rock songs, perform from 3 to 6 p.m.
Also returning this summer: Mug Club Mondays ($2 off big steins), “Stogies, Steins & Sinatra” on Tuesdays, Wingo Wednesdays with Mr. Wings, Teams Trivia on Thursdays, Movie Night on Fridays and “Poses and Pints” yoga on Sundays.
Getting there: The Biergarten is located at the southern entrance to the park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. All ages are welcome, along with leashed, well behaved dogs.
What: The Franksville Craft Beer Garden
When: Open 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 1 to 9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.
Beverages: The beer garden serves a rotation of 16 to 22 Wisconsin Craft Beers on tap, along with cider and wine.
Food: Food trucks serve tacos on Thursday nights and are also there from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays. For more details, go to franksvillebeergarden.com. Note: Carry-in food is allowed; no carry-in alcohol.
Entertainment: Live music is every Friday and Saturday night from 6 to 9 p.m., through the summer. Other events throughout the summer include movie nights and yoga classes.
Getting there: The beer garden is is located in Franksville Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave. (Highway K). All ages are welcome. There is a playground and sandbox and plenty of green space, along with yard and board games.
What: Pop-up Biergarten and Food Truck Rally at HarborPark
When: 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, June 15-17 and July 20-22
Where: Celebration Place, at Kenosha's Downtown lakefront
Details: This three-day German-style biergarten, which debuted in Kenosha in 2022, features German and U.S. beers, along with food and live music, children's activities, a cornhole tournament and stein-hoisting contests. All ages are welcome. Hosted by Brewfest Partners.
Lake Andrea Beer Garden opens June 1
A new outdoor beer garden opens Thursday in Pleasant Prairie.
The Lake Andrea Beer Garden will offer craft beers, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and an ongoing lineup of food trucks, live music, events and more throughout the summer, village officials said.
Country singer Brecken Miles performs starting at 6 p.m. on opening day.
The beer garden is located along the southwest shore of Lake Andrea, next to — but not part of — the beach area. In fact, beer garden patrons are not allowed to swim while visiting the venue. (That goes for canines, too. The beer garden welcomes leashed dogs, but they are not allowed in the lake.)
Admission is free. The beer garden will be open 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday-Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (weather permitting) from June 1 through early autumn.
Michael Grab, Anthony DeBartolo and Mike Honold, who all have experience in the local food and drink industry, are operating the new beer garden.
Grab and DeBartolo also own the Petrifying Springs Biergarten, and Honold owns Rivals Sports Pub & Grille, 6325 120th Ave.
While the Petrifying Springs venue has a traditional German biergarten theme, this location will be "more hip and trendy,” Grab said in November when it was approved by the Village Board.
This summer, the beer garden will feature picnic tables and temporary structures, with permanent infrastructure to come later.
"We said, 'Let's throw together some picnic tables and start appreciating what we have now.' A simple joy in life is a cold drink on a hot summer day," Grab said of this first season for the new venue.
To ease parking around Lake Andrea, the Village Board approved turning Park Drive, which runs along the lake, into a one-way highway, adding more than 70 additional parking spaces along the street.
Beer garden patrons are encouraged to use the new expanded street parking in addition to the parking lots in front of the beer garden entrance and adjacent to the Wruck Pavilion.
For more details, visit the Facebook page ("LABeerGarden") or log on at VisitPleasantPrairie.com.