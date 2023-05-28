Beer chasers What: City Brew Tours Milwaukee Where: Tours start in the lobby of the Brewhouse Inn & Suites, 1210 N. 10th St. in Milwaukee's Brewery District How it works: Tour guide and owner Ken Carrano drives tour participants to three or four small craft breweries in the Milwaukee area. Each stop includes beer sampling and behind-the-scenes access at the venue. Carrano also talks about the history of beer and the latest industry trends and seasonal plans. Public tours: The Original Tour, available Saturday and Sunday, lasts about five hours and includes up to 16 beer samples across four breweries, plus a meal, for $119 per person. The Sip of Milwaukee Tour, available Thursday through Saturday, lasts about 3.5 hours and includes up to 12 beer samples across three breweries, plus a snack, for $89 per person. Book tours at citybrewtours.com/milwaukee. Private Tours: Available any day of the week and can be booked through the website, citybrewtours.com/milwaukee. Private tours are fully customizable to taste, party size, and interest. How many on a tour: Up to 14 guests ride in a 15-passenger van. What if I don't really like beer? (asking for a friend): Owner and tour guide Ken Carrano asks each tour participant about their preferences and chooses the beer samples accordingly. That explains why our tour included a Peach Cobbler sour, for the non-beer fans to enjoy. Do I have to drink? For guests who do not want to drink any beer, a non-drinker ticket is available. Drink up: Each tour includes plenty of water, too, so pace yourself with those beers and stay hydrated. With all that liquid ... Also appreciated: Restrooms at every stop. How it started: City Brew Tours Milwaukee is a franchise of City Brew Tours, founded in Burlington, Vt., in 2008 by Chad Brodsky, a college kid who had fallen in love with craft beer while studying in Vienna. Thirsting for more, he returned home and enrolled in the University of Vermont’s “Beer Making 101” class. Fortunately, Chad quickly realized he wasn’t cut out to brew beer. Instead he bought a used church van and "set off to spread the gospel of craft beer." By 2012, Brodsky was expanding his tours to other cities. The company continues to expand, with tours in 21 cities (so far).

Know your lanyard Each City Brew Tours Milwaukee participant wears a lanyard, with some fun features: Who are you? You write your name and your favorite style of beer on your lanyard. Nicknames are acceptable, so think of a clever one. There's an app for that: The lanyard includes information about how to check into Untappd, a free app that explores nearby popular bars, breweries and top-rated beers. How'd they do that? There's also an information card about the brewing process. Spin the wheel: Your lanyard — which is yours to keep and cherish forever — includes a Flavor Wheel with food and beer pairings suggestions. It's perfect for the next time you want to impress your friends and enhance those cheese curds with just the right brew.

Prost! Our local outdoor beer gardens There are two area outdoor beer gardens (with a third opening June 1 in Pleasant Prairie), along with "pop-up" biergartens on the lakefront: What: The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park in Somers When: Open seven days a week: 4 to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. Beverages: Imported German beers, along with local brews. New this year: The Pina Colada sour​, brewed locally by Public Craft Brewing Co. "Take your taste buds on vacation with this brand new sour ale," Biergarten officials said. "Popping with pineapple and coconut, this sour will make every day feel like a tropical get away." Also available: hard cider and seltzer, red and white wines, soda and wine/juice creations. Food: Pretzels (including the Wisconsin Pretzel Board, featuring cheese curds and sausage bites), bratwurst, hot dogs and frozen novelties. The food and beverage menu can be viewed online at petsbiergarten.com. Entertainment: Free live music is every Saturday starting at 6 p.m. and every Sunday starting at 3 p.m. The lineup is available at petsbiergarten.com/events. This weekend: Holiday weekend entertainment features the Empty Bottle Boys & One Shot Jane, best known for their covers of songs by the likes of Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash and Hank Williams, at 6 p.m. today (May 28). Also today: Food trucks will start serving at noon. On Memorial Day, The Roundabouts, known for performing covers of popular rock songs, perform from 3 to 6 p.m. Also returning this summer: Mug Club Mondays ($2 off big steins), “Stogies, Steins & Sinatra” on Tuesdays, Wingo Wednesdays with Mr. Wings, Teams Trivia on Thursdays, Movie Night on Fridays and “Poses and Pints” yoga on Sundays. Getting there: The Biergarten is located at the southern entrance to the park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. All ages are welcome, along with leashed, well behaved dogs. What: The Franksville Craft Beer Garden When: Open 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 1 to 9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. Beverages: The beer garden serves a rotation of 16 to 22 Wisconsin Craft Beers on tap, along with cider and wine. Food: Food trucks serve tacos on Thursday nights and are also there from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays. For more details, go to franksvillebeergarden.com. Note: Carry-in food is allowed; no carry-in alcohol. Entertainment: Live music is every Friday and Saturday night from 6 to 9 p.m., through the summer. Other events throughout the summer include movie nights and yoga classes. Getting there: The beer garden is is located in Franksville Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave. (Highway K). All ages are welcome. There is a playground and sandbox and plenty of green space, along with yard and board games. What: Pop-up Biergarten and Food Truck Rally at HarborPark When: 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, June 15-17 and July 20-22 Where: Celebration Place, at Kenosha's Downtown lakefront Details: This three-day German-style biergarten, which debuted in Kenosha in 2022, features German and U.S. beers, along with food and live music, children's activities, a cornhole tournament and stein-hoisting contests. All ages are welcome. Hosted by Brewfest Partners.