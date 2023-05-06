BRISTOL — Children got to plant their own trees during the Village of Bristol’s Arbor Day event at Hansen Park Saturday morning, which also offered additional bulbs, saplings and cacti for families to bring home.

Hosted by Growing with Bristol and the Village of Bristol, the event encouraged families to bring egg cartons to plant tree seeds to take home and watch them sprout. Kids could also make paper planters and put tulip bulbs inside.

Growing with Bristol President Brad Lindstrom said it was their second year holding the event, and the first time offering the bulbs and cacti. He said it was a family-friendly event, part of the group’s broader efforts.

“It’s a chance to get out and get involved with the community with a family-oriented event and get out of our devices,” Lindstrom said. “To get outside and have fun.”

Bristol resident Marie Walter was with her 5-year-old daughter Emma. She said she’d learned about the event from her relatives and thought it would be a good event for both of them.

“I thought it’d be fun to see and to learn what plants can grow around here,” Walter said. “I can learn what to put in my garden.”

Families received a goodie bag and could also pick up a Burr Oak or Norway Spruce sapling, provided by the village. Additional plants and bulbs were available for a monetary donation to Growing with Bristol. The tulip bulbs were donated by DeVroomen Garden products.

Lindstrom said the next Bristol event will be a park rehabilitation project on May 21. Growing with Bristol organizer Corie Bies said they’d received a $4,000 Packer Grant for Hansen Park and will be repainting equipment and installing five convertible benches/picnic tables.

That event will run from 9 a.m. to noon and Bies made a call for local volunteers.

“We very much need volunteers,” Bies said. “There’s something for someone of any age to do.”