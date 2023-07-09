BRISTOL — Sirens, floats, horses, marching bands and all the candy a kid could want.

On Sunday, the village’s annual Progress Days parade took to the streets of downtown Bristol featuring a mix of everything from law enforcement vehicles and fire trucks, to a horse-drawn float pulling newly-crowned Miss Bristol Shannon Wiebers, Westosha Central High’s finest Marching Falcons, and a colorful pelting of sweet treats.

And yes, it’s legal to toss candy in this hometown parade for which dozens of children find opportunity and their favorites to share or keep to themselves.

Christine McCoy brought her sons Wilson, 8, and Anderson, 9, to the parade because they enjoy it all.

“They love coming to the parade, seeing their buddies from school, (and) celebrating America,” she said. “They’re also here for the candy.”

McCoy said her family comes to the parade, if they don’t have a baseball game to play. Her sons, still in matching uniforms, carried matching “basketball-style” nets to capture their loot.

“We try to come every year and we had a baseball game this morning so it worked out really nice,” she said.

With her kids Reese, 5, and Jordy, 8, with her, Jen Sanderson said they always make time to attend the parade. She said she brings her kids, but admits, “I love it, too.”

“This one is our favorite,” she said, “because we get the biggest bags of candy.”

Reese, who brought a cross-body bag to collect her goodies, said her favorites were the fruit-flavored dots that were tossed her way. Then, without warning, more goodies came their way in the form of freezer pops. With temperatures in the 80s and a hot sun beating down on the street, they were a welcome treat.

Rachel Petroski of Bristol never misses the parade and brought her four children ages, 2, 4, 6 and 8, and mother-in-law to see the procession. Petroski’s husband is a village employee and a volunteer firefighter.

“We love this parade,” she said. The family enjoys the marching band and the horses.

“It’s very family-friendly and, I mean, there’s candy. My kids would probably say that," she said.

Pulled by a team of horses, Miss Bristol 2023 Shannon Wiebers waves to the crowd before throwing candy to be collected by kids at the Bristol Progress Days Parade on Sunday. Anderson McCoy, left, 8, and Wilson McCoy, 9, of Bristol wait for candy to be tossed their way during the Bristol Progress Days Parade held Sunday. The Dancing Grannies pause for their cue to move to Sister Sledge's 1979 disco hit "We Are Family" during the Bristol Progress Days Parade on Sunday. A procession of fire trucks makes its way past the village fire station at the Bristol Progress Days Parade on Sunday. Jen Sanderson, left, of Salem tears open a freezer pop for her daughter Reese, 5, at the Bristol Progress Days Parade, on Sunday. Children line the streets of downtown Bristol waiting for candy to be thrown their way by at the Progress Days Parade. The Tembala Shriners Motor Patrol zigzag during the procession for the Bristol Progress Days Parade on Sunday. The Westosha Central High School Marching Falcons band plays as it makes its way along the Bristol Progress Days Parade route on Sunday. The village's annual parade took to the streets of downtown Bristol and featured sirens, bands, and plenty of candy.