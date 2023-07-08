BRISTOL -- The Bristol Renaissance Faire opened its gates for the 2023 season Saturday to a large crowd of elves, sorcerers and pirates.

Attendees were transported to a summer day in 1574 when Queen Elizabeth I visited the English port city of Bristol. Hundreds of costumed performers greeted those dressed in costume -- or just their 21st century clothing -- as they entered the Faire’s magical village.

Often highlighted as one of the best in the nation, the Bristol Renaissance Faire will run for nine weekends closing on Labor Day. The 30-acre Renaissance-themed park at 12550 120th Ave. includes some 200 artisan shops, eateries, jousting tournaments, stage shows and live performers.

Tens of thousands of people from across the world visit the park each weekend, according to the park's communications specialist Julie McMillin.

"It's magnificent," McMillin said. "The crowds are here. We're so very thrilled."

McMillan said the park has a new bar, theatre and performance area, among other things. She said everyone is welcome to attend wearing whatever makes them happy.

"People plot and plan and figure out what characters they want to portray and what costumes go along with that," McMillan said. "Of course, costumes aren't required to come to the faire. Come in whatever makes you comfortable, but for some people this is their 30-acre outdoor playground."

McMillan said the faire is one of only a handful of such parks open for nine weeks.

"I see a number of guests coming in and visiting from the U.K. itself but also from Poland and China and Japan. People make this festival their destination in order to come and celebrate a romantic notion of the year 1574," McMillan said.

Kathy Pejko, of Kenosha, attended the faire dressed as Marvel's Scarlet Witch but the "ren faire version" with a red flowing dress.

"Seeing the outfits, seeing everyone have fun, doing some drinking and having a good time, and watching the joust and mud show brings me back," Pejko said. "It's a fantasy world here. You can come in from a different dimension and nobody's going to judge you."

Dana Brown, who goes by nickname Kamala, has been selling incense, perfumes and oils from her Kamala's Own shop at the faire for over three decades. Brown said the faire is her primary source of income for the year and she enjoys every day at the faire.

"It's fun and it's my major source of income. This faire has pretty much made my business. I love it. I love the people. It's magic," Brown said. "It's an inclusive, wonderful and colorful place where everyone is welcome and I love that about Bristol."

Dora Viellette, who travels across the county playing her hurdy gurdy, performed Saturday.

"This is one of my absolute favorite festivals," Viellette said. "It's a faire that has beautiful grounds. The entire atmosphere of this faire is just really magical."

Adam Winrich, who performs as Adam Crack the whip cracker and lasso spinner, also performs at the faire each season.

"This faire has some top-notch entertainment and a beautiful site," Winrich said.