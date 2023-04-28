MADISON – The Village of Bristol is seeking state approval for an estimated $5.2 million water tower that is expected to satisfied its water demands for nearly 60 years.

The proposed 600,000-gallon water tower is need to erase a deficit in the water system’s ability to provide enough water in the event of a major fire, according to an application filed in January with the Public Service Commission.

The existing 100,000-gallon water tower was built in 1970 and the village hasn’t added any water storage capacity since then. Meanwhile, the population has doubled in the past 10 years and land development has also significantly increased.

A major fire in Bristol has been calculated as needing 3,500 gallons of water per minute for three hours to suppress. The combined output of the village’s wells and the existing water tower would still leave a 419,000-gallon deficit to meet the calculated necessary water flow, according to the village’s engineers at Strand Associates. The deficit would grow to 498,000 gallons in the future.

The proposed 600,000-gallon water tower, combined with much of the wells’ output, would be large enough to provide enough water for the village’s current and future fire protection needs, said Ben Wood, a Strand engineer.

“The wells have plenty of capacity for normal everyday use, that’s not a concern at this point. It’s the emergency use that requires additional capacity,” Wood said Thursday.

The cost of the water tower is to be partly borne by property sale proceeds, $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds and an estimated 33% increase in water rates.

The village has agreed to sell 63 acres west of I-94 and south of Highway K in the city of Kenosha to Kenosha Land LLC, for about $15 million, Bristol Village Administrator Randy Kerkman said. Closing on the sale is set for June 2024.

Talk of building a Hard Rock Casino has been associated with property, Kerkman said.

Average residential customers currently pay approximately $36 monthly for 6,000 gallons of water, would pay $47.88 for the same volume of water after the estimated increase.

A rate study has been conducted but a rate application hasn’t been filed yet with the PSC, Kerkman said.

Any rate increase the PSC would authorize would depend on the amount of property sale proceeds the village applies to the tower’s actual cost, the rate of return its wants on the value of the water utility’s infrastructure and the amount of water a customer actually uses.

The village had wanted to site the tower near the Bristol Elementary School as water mains in the area are sized to accommodate it. However, the school board rejected the idea.

Instead, the village selected property along 196th Avenue between 86th and 87th streets in the Bristol Industrial Park.

Kerkman called the property the “expected option” for the tower. The village has owned the site for years, he added.

Construction was originally slated for August 1 but now Kerkman doesn’t expect the project to be bid until this fall. The PSC officially began reviewing the project Thursday and the Department of Natural Resources also needs to approve the tower.

If approved, Kerkman expects construction to begin sometime next year and take about 18 months to complete.

That would give the village two water towers. The existing one would be taken out of service and repaired in a project separate from the construction of the new tower.