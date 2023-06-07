A 47-year-old Bristol woman faces a criminal charge after her horse was allegedly found dead on her property.

Jennifer M. Cotter was charged Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felony mistreatment of an animal, a Class I felony, the lowest-level felony in Wisconsin.

Cotter, according to the criminal complaint, did intentionally treat an animal, specifically a Shetland pony named Blackie, in a cruel manner, resulting in the animal’s death.

Cotter is scheduled to make her initial appearance July 5 at Intake Court before Court Commissioner Loren Keating.

Dead animal spotted

On Feb. 20, a licensed and trained humane officer and deputy with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department received a call from someone who said one of Cotter’s animals was deceased in the front pasture. The caller, according to the criminal complaint, said the animal had been stuck in a fence for five hours, if not longer, the day before and after it was freed from the fence and it went to the front pasture to lay down.

The deputy later responded to Cotter’s property along 45th Street and reportedly observed a dead Shetland pony in the front pasture, which was close to the fence that runs the length of the driveway.

After Cotter exited her house she was informed the animal was dead.

The deputy told Cotter the pony had been dead for a minimum of a couple hours. Cotter reportedly said the animal was stuck in the fence the day before but she and her barn helper had got it out of the fence.

Upon examination, the deputy reportedly observed the pony’s fur to be wet, muddy and matted to its body. The animal was also reportedly bloated, had a distended belly, had cloudy eyes and was in rigor mortis, as its body was completely stiff.

The deputy contacted the two large animal vets closest to Kenosha County and both reported they had not seen the approximately 17-year-old animal for years and did not field recent calls from Cotter for aid. Cotter, according to the complaint, told deputies she contacted an area vet but they never responded.

Based on the deputy’s training and experience with all the information provided, “there was valid reason to believe that Blackie being stuck in the fence for a minimum of five hours on February 19, 2023, ultimately led to his death,” according to the complaint. “(This) is because Blackie would have been struggling the entire time he was stuck to be able to get himself out which could have caused internal damage, but it also could have caused him to have ‘colic.’

Colic is a medical emergency when the internal organs of the animal twist inside.