A Bristol woman already facing animal mistreatment charges is facing additional charges after more than 40 animals were removed from her property.

Jennifer M. Cotter has been charged with one felony count of mistreatment of animals causing death, nine misdemeanor counts of failure to provide proper food and drink to confined animals and two felony counts of bail jumping.

Cotter appeared at Intake Court Friday afternoon. Her cash bail was set at $2,500, and she was to have no domestic animals. A no contact order was also imposed on Cotter for several animal rescue workers.

Cotter had previously appeared before Commissioner William Michels in July for felony mistreatment of animals causing death after a Shetland pony under her care died.

The conditions of her previous $4,000 signature bond prohibited her from having an any animals in her care and to have any animals on the property removed.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Deputy responded to Cotter's residence in the 22200 block of 45th St. on July 26 to remove 10 goats and two pigs from the property, which Cotter surrendered willingly.

On Aug. 26, the deputy reportedly returned after reports that there were additional animals in Cotter's care on the property, in violation of her bond conditionsr. Cotter was also allegedly harassing rescue workers who had previously removed animals from her property.

According to the criminal complaint, the deputy was met by Cotter's mother, who informed them Cotter was "out of town" and may return the next day.

According to the complaint, the deputy located four peacocks, two pheasants, and over 30 chickens, one of which appeared "freshly deceased," on the property, all without food or water. Most of the birds were in poor condition or emaciated.

Three male goats were also located, with water "so dirty it was almost black in color," the complaint stated.

A chihuahua was located in good health, but due to Cotter's bond conditions it was removed as well and given to a third party.