Three generations of women from a Wisconsin family will be setting out on a hike through Yosemite Valley this month to raise money for disaster relief.

The intrepid trio includes Bristol resident Frances Wargolet, 77, Katrina Wargolet Kyne, 49 and Sophie Kyne, 13, who will begin their journey on Aug. 13.

For three days the trio plan to climb Yosemite’s iconic North Dome and summit the nearly 11,000-foot Mount Hoffman.

They are hiking for international disaster relief organization ShelterBox USA, a global nonprofit that provides emergency shelter and other lifesaving supplies after disasters and in conflict zones.

Frances Wargolet said she was drawn to ShelterBox because it seeks to address one of the biggest challenges in the world.

According to ShelterBox, currently more than 110 million people have been forced from their homes. Frances Wargolet became more involved after the war in Ukraine broke out last year.

“There are more displaced people in the world than ever before,” she said. “I was astonished by Russia’s attacks on Ukraine last year and the recent earthquakes that devastated areas of Turkey and Syria. I thought, ‘What can I do to help?’”

She responded by becoming an ambassador for ShelterBox.

Wargolet will be joined by her daughter Katrina, a 22-year Army veteran. After serving in Afghanistan and Iraq, Wargolet Kyne has seen firsthand the devastation caused by conflict in those countries.

The trio has experience hiking together, frequently hiking in Oahu when Katrina was stationed there.

ShelterBox was founded in 2000 by a Rotary Club in England with the goal of providing families what they need immediately after disasters. It remains Rotary International’s official project partner for disaster relief, and Frances Wargolet is a local Rotary Club member.

Since its founding, ShelterBox indicates it has helped millions of people, responding to hundreds of crises across the globe. Known for its iconic green box, ShelterBox works with disaster-struck communities to provide customized aid packages that can include tents, cook sets, solar lanterns, mattresses, mosquito nets, water filters and other items.

“We are so grateful for supporters like Fran, Katrina, and Sophie,” said ShelterBox USA President Kerri Murray. “They are personifying so much about ShelterBox by translating their passion and determination into a project that will help those who need it most around the world.”

More information about the hike and the trio’s fundraising goals can be found on the ShelterBox USA website fundraising page.