BRISTOL — The free concert Bristol Woodstock, which debuted in 2021, takes place Wednesday nights, from June 14 through Aug. 16, in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave.
The music goes from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.
This summer’s lineup includes:
- June 14: Burgundy Ties
- June 21: CrossOver
- June 28: Clarissa
- July 5: Indigo Canyon
- July 12: Trophy Husbands
- July 19: Katz Sass
- July 26: Kurt Gunn
- Aug. 2: Judson Brown Band
- Aug. 9: Listening Party
- Aug. 16: Lucky Pickers
Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or picnic blankets. Each concert is subject to weather conditions.
The event is free to attend "and fun for all ages," organizers said. "Featuring a variety of music genres, Bristol Woodstock is sure to get anyone on their feet."
For more information, go to kenoshacounty.org/2249/Parks-Events and “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook.