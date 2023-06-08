BRISTOL — The free concert Bristol Woodstock, which debuted in 2021, takes place Wednesday nights, from June 14 through Aug. 16, in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave.

The music goes from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

This summer’s lineup includes:

June 14: Burgundy Ties

June 21: CrossOver

June 28: Clarissa

July 5: Indigo Canyon

July 12: Trophy Husbands

July 19: Katz Sass

July 26: Kurt Gunn

Aug. 2: Judson Brown Band

Aug. 9: Listening Party

Aug. 16: Lucky Pickers

Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or picnic blankets. Each concert is subject to weather conditions.

The event is free to attend "and fun for all ages," organizers said. "Featuring a variety of music genres, Bristol Woodstock is sure to get anyone on their feet."

For more information, go to kenoshacounty.org/2249/Parks-Events and “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook.