BRISTOL — The Pringle Nature Center in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. Bristol, is hosting its annual Fall Fun Festival and World Migratory Bird Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

Activities include hay rides, live animal demonstrations, children's crafts, green exhibitors and food trucks.

Look for the Birds of Prey demonstrations with falconer Ed Foster.

Admission is free, but food and select activities require tickets, which can be purchased at the event with cash or check.

This year's event will also feature a ribbon cutting for the new Access Ability Wisconsin outdoor wheelchair, as well as a raffle benefiting the "Adopt a Class" field trip scholarship fund, which "enables underserved schools to take nature field trips to Bristol Woods County Park," Pringle staff said.

More than a dozen prizes from local businesses and sports teams will be available in the raffle. Raffle tickets are available for purchase only during the event, and winners will be announced at the end.

For more details, go to pringlenc.org/fff for more information.

Other events

Coming up at Pringle, the monthly "Nature Story Time" is 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, and Saturday, Sept. 23.

The free programs take place on the third Thursday and Saturday of each month, featuring a seasonal story and craft.

The programs are for young children accompanied by an adult and take place inside the nature center building.

Admission is free. No registration is required. Visit pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, Pringle hosts another Invasive Species Workday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The monthly workdays are on the fourth Saturday of each month, April through October. Volunteers will assist Pringle staff with removing invasive plants around the nature center. Tools are provided, but bring your own gloves if possible. No registration required; come and leave as you like. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.

Continuing through September at the Pringle Nature Center is the StoryWalk Trail: Every Little Seed, created in partnership with the Kenosha Public Library. Participants follow along with the family in the story as they learn about the life cycles of plants while walking through the restored prairie in Bristol Woods County Park. To follow the storywalk, visit the park any time and begin at the prairie entrance nearest the parking lot to read "Every Little Seed" by Cynthia Schumerth. This program is free and self-guided.

Take a Child Outside Week, Sept. 24-30. Pringle will host outdoor fun all week, including nature games and scavenger hunts. This program is free, self-guided. Children must be accompanied by an adult.