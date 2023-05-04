BRISTOL — The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. inside Bristol Woods County Park, is hosting events, including:

Spring StoryWalk, available through May: Presented with the Kenosha Public Library, the StoryWalk allows families to follow along with a nature storybook as they hike in Bristol Woods County Park. This spring, visitors can read “Spring is Here” by Will Hillenbrand and look for signs of spring on the trails. Visit the park any time and begin behind at the yellow trail behind Pringle Nature Center. This is a free, self-guided program you can do at any time.

Nature Hike, 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6: Nature hikes focus on a different trail or theme each month. This month, Pringle's naturalist will lead a slow-paced, one-mile walk in the woods focusing on spring ephemeral wildflowers. This is a free event open to all ages. No registration is required.

Ephemeral Wildflower Hike, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13: Hikers will look for ephemeral wildflowers, which bloom for a short time each spring in Bristol Woods. Participants will learn about these diminutive but beautiful plants on a naturalist-led hike. For ages 16 and older. The cost is $10 per person. Pre-registration is required and pringlenc.org/events.

For more details about Pringle’s upcoming programs, go to pringlenc.org/events.