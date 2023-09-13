Two dozen long-term care rooms, formerly short-term rehabilitation units, will soon be available for occupancy at Kenosha County’s nursing home beginning next week.

It’s a move that has been in the works for Brookside Care Center in an effort to fulfill a need that it has not been able to meet until now, according to Administrator Lynda Bogdala.

Camosy Construction and Brookside’s facilities staff have been busy painting rooms and working on the flooring for the past several weeks in preparation for opening to long-term care residents on Monday, Sept. 18.

Located on the northwest portion of the building at 3506 Washington Road, the rooms originally were part of a major remodeling project completed in 2018. At the time, 48 rooms in total were designated for people undergoing short-term rehabilitation. Only half as many rooms have been used for rehabilitation, however.

“We have found that it is in our best interest to utilize 24 for short-term rehab and add the additional 24 (rooms) to our long-term care residents services,” Bogdala said. “It provides stability amongst the building. You don’t have the constant in and out. But, you know, there’s a need.”

Currently, the nursing home has 106 long-term care units and all are occupied, she said.

Assessing the need

Over the past five years that Bogdala has been Brookside’s administrator, families have asked when or if there would be additional openings for long-term care residents, she said.

“There are families calling us all the time. They say, `You know, my loved one needs to go into a nursing home.’ And, we have not had that available,” she said. “Well, now, we have that availability to actually open up an additional 24 beds.”

In some cases, residents in short-term rehabilitation find that they need long-term care and have filled the few slots that have come open in the recent past, according to Bogdala.

The cost for an existing long-term care unit is $390 per day. The daily rate for a bedroom in the expanded wing is an additional $25 per day, as the rooms are 20 percent larger and each room has its own full bathroom.

Bogdala said she is anticipating that up to 10 of the new rooms will be occupied initially, including those who want larger rooms.

“So, we have room to grow,” she said.

More staffing for long-term services

With competitive wages, Brookside has been able to attract and retain staff, making it possible for the 154-bed skilled nursing facility to expand its long-term care services.

Last year, Brookside invested $500,000 in higher wages in order to attract more skilled nursing assistants. With the County Board’s approval of an updated classification and compensation study, the pay schedule for CNA’s includes a minimum of $17.43 per hour while the maximum is $22.15 per hour. Those at the midpoint earn $19.79 per hour. Information on job openings and applications can be found at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/jobs

In addition, an increase in the state budget for Medicaid is now “actually covering the cost of care,” Bogdala said.

As recently as 2019, Brookside was losing $147 per day with residents whose payments were made through Medicaid, according to Bogdala. Medicaid, the joint state-federal program, will now cover the cost of long-term care in a nursing home for low-income eligible residents requiring such services.

“We’re not profiting on Medicaid, but at least they’re covering the services that are provided,” she said.

With the expanded services, ultimately stability can be offered to more long-term residents, which includes Medicaid and memory care clients.

“This is their home,” she said.

For information on expanded long-term care facilities at Brookside go to www.brooksidecarecenter.com. Residency applications can be found beneath the “Admissions” link. Completed forms can be e-mailed to BCCadmisions@kenoshacounty.org. They can also be delivered in person or mailed to Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road, Kenosha, WI 53144.

For additional questions, contact Brookside at 262-653-3800.

