At Harbor Park Saturday morning, the founders of Bryant’s Legacy Foundation held their inaugural fundraiser, kicking off the beginning of something they hope is life-changing for many families to come.

Bryant’s Legacy Foundation was founded by Chelsea Jones and her sisters-in-law Brianna Jones, Brittnee Jones and Gabriel Leon in honor of Bryant Jones, Chelsea’s husband, who died from cancer on June 6.

The impact on the family was devastating, and Chelsea said it pushed them to try and build something positive out of their grief. That led to the Bryant’s Legacy Foundation, which will provide financial assistance to families who have recently lost a loved one to cancer.

“Right after he passed we decided that, because of the type of person he was, we weren’t going to stop fighting,” Chelsea said. “I was lucky to have a support system, but not everyone has that.”

Bryant, a surgical technologist, left behind a legacy of kindness and selflessness that the family hopes to continue.

“We’re doing it to keep his name alive, and to get community awareness for these families,” said Brianna Jones, Bryant’s sister.

The event, which ran for seven hours Saturday at Celebration Place at HarborPark, featured plenty of family-friendly entertainment including bounce houses, face painting, a dunk tank and more.

There were also local vendors selling food and art, as well as a silent auction featuring items donated by the community.

Chelsea thanked everyone, from local businesses to her family, for helping get the event off the ground. Hosting a fundraiser for the first time was “stressful,” Chelsea said, and a constant learning experience.

“You find out what can you do, what can’t you do; what works, what doesn’t,” Jones said. “A lot of people came together, which made it a lot easier for us.”

She hoped their efforts would help bring the community together in divisive times.

“I want people to realize that we are all that we have. We won’t have a great future if we don’t come together and support each other,” she said.

Chelsea said whenever she spoke with people, they quickly understood the importance of the foundation’s work.

“A lot of older people say they wish there was something like this when they lost people,” Chelsea said. “Hearing the older generating say that, it makes me feel good about our mission.”

Chelsea said they have big plans in the future, including participating in more events and a scaled-up fundraiser next year. She hopes to expand their efforts to other cities some day, and perhaps even beyond Wisconsin.

Anyone who would like to make a donation to Bryant’s Legacy Foundation can reach out to the family directly by visiting bryantslegacy13.wixsite.com/mysite or the nonprofit’s Facebook page, Bryant’s Legacy Foundation.