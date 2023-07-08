The Bunker Coffee House hosted an open house filled with laughter and celebration to mark its one year anniversary on Saturday.

Dedicated to veterans, the coffee house, 2211 50th St., provide free services such as hair cuts, help in finding affordable housing and additional programs and services.

Jo Winn, the founder of the Bunker Coffee House offers one-on-one’s to sit down with veterans over a cup of coffee and a pastry to listen and create a plan on how to help them.

“This is the umbrella of love right here,” Winn said.

Winn said the fellowship between the veterans who come to the coffee house is why she created it. “With everything going on in the world, we’ve gotten away from just loving each other,” she said. She said the Bunker Coffee House is a place where no matter the circumstance, everybody is welcome. Winn said she’ll always listen to people because she’s “been through it.” “No matter what the need is, we’re here to support everyone and that’s the beauty of it (the coffee house),” Winn said.

Winn described the environment of the Bunker Coffee House as “veterans helping veterans.”

Art Provencher frequents the café often and said he enjoys having a place where he can “just be around other veterans” since he’s a veteran himself.

“I try to make it at least once a week and we just spend time sitting and talking with veterans (and) helping them if they’re having issues,” Provencher said.

Brad Cramlet and John Argust also go to Bunker’s frequently. Cramlet said they like to come especially during the winter when it’s cold out and the two of them try to go every Friday.

“We come because we support this organization,” Argust said. “It’s dedicated to veterans and low-income people in our community which we really support as individuals.”

They said their favorite part about the coffee house is the “friendliness.”

State Sen. Robert Wirch came to the open house for his first time. He said he’s been trying to visit the Bunker Coffee House for a while now, but hasn’t found the right time.

“It’s important that we show our appreciation for the people who have served our country,” Wirch said. Wirch said he’s “very impressed” with what the Bunker Coffee House is doing and said it’s a “great place” for veterans to go to. “I love this effort to honor the veterans in this community and have a place where they can gather and trade stories,” Wirch said.

Winn said she is “blessed” to have the doors to the coffee house open. She said she would like a few more volunteers, but is proud of all the work they have put in.

“With all the support in Kenosha, there’s nothing we can’t do for someone,” Winn said.

Winn’s non-profit Walkin’ In My Shoes also was marking its 18th anniversary.