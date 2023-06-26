Two years ago next month, Kenosha couple Tim and Amber Wade started their grilled cheese sandwich business, Hydn Cheese. Tim recalls that, in their first week, they used about 30 pounds of cheese.

A typical block of cheese from a store comes to about 8 ounces, meaning they used the equivalent of 60 blocks.

Last month, in that same week-long period, Tim said they went through 150 pounds, equal to 300 blocks of cheese, a five-fold increase in dairy deliciousness.

With Hydn Cheese’s two-year anniversary in the near future, Tim reflected on starting a new business, creating a local legacy and building for the future.

Hydn Cheese has worked to establish itself in the community. This past school year, they ran a café at Carthage College. They are also regulars of the HarborMarket and recently started a café at the Milaeger’s store in Racine.

“I want to make sure Hydn Cheese is in the public eye,” Tim said.

While Hydn Cheese is just two years old, this is far from Tim or Amber’s first experience in the restaurant industry. Tim, a Kenosha resident born-and-raised, has over 20 years of experience, including at some of the most famous local restaurants in Kenosha.

Tim said he “always knew” he wanted to be his own boss. When his two children were old enough, he and his wife took the leap.

The duo make a good team, Tim Wade said. Amber, with a communications degree and background in restaurant managing, deals with marketing and other business aspects.

“Even before getting married, we’ve worked together in restaurants,” Tim said. “We work well together.”

After working for businesses with deep roots in Kenosha’s community and history, Tim said Hydn Cheese was his bid to grow roots of his own.

“I’d like to cement that legacy in Kenosha,” Tim said. “I always wanted to be part of the Kenosha community.”

Someday, that could mean a brick-and-mortar store, Tim said, although for the time being, they plan to cater events and run small operations like at Carthage and in Racine.

“It’s insanely difficult, you work seven days a week, no matter what,” Tim said. “But its rewarding.”

Family business

The name Hydn Cheese comes from young Hydn Wade, Tim and Amber’s son. Menu items carry the middle name of Kyra “Jo” Wade, their daughter.

Although young, Tim says that Kyra helps out. He hopes by the time they’re older, the business will be established enough that he can offer it to them.

“The idea was to build this, and when they’re 18 they can decide what they want to do,” Wade said. “I wanted to build this to give them that option.”

For more information on upcoming events, Hydn Cheese’s menu and more, check their Facebook page at Hydn Cheese.