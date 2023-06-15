Downtown Kenosha combination ax-throwing and craft-pouring venue Hold My Beer, 621 56th St., will open for a soft opening Thursday, June 15.

The unique, locally owned business offers six ax-throwing lanes, with over 50 different self-pour taps.

Hold My Beer is the creation of Kenosha couple Meghan Mills and Luke Faulkner.

Back in April, the Mills and Faulkner talked about how they got the idea for the combination venue after a visit to a self-pour tap bar in Lake Geneva.

“Meghan said, ‘We need to open something like that,’” Faulkner recalled. “I loved it, because I love craft beer and I wanted to do it. But it was missing something. I felt like it could be taken up another level, so I was like, well, what if we add throwing axes?”

Ax lane reservations are now available online. The self-pour bar will be open at Hold My Beer’s grand opening, planned for early July.

At a self-pour tap, patrons are given a wristband connected to their card to buy drinks, food and in the case of Hold My beer, time in the ax throwing lanes.

Beer is sold by the ounce, allowing customers to try a wide variety of drinks and create their own flights, with a rotating beer menu drawing from numerous local breweries. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage options are available.

Faulkner said patrons are initially limited to 32 ounces, although after reaching that limit, they can go to the counter to increase it at the staff’s discretion.

The ax lanes implement projectors to create different games for players, including tic-tac-toe, zombie hunter, duck hunter and more. New games are planned to come out regularly.

Taking a chance

Faulkner said they were taking a big leap with the business, and he was filled with a mix of anxiety and excitement after months of working to completely renovate the space.

“This is us taking a chance on our dream going all in on it and seeing if it will resonate with people,” Faulkner said.

Looking at the space now, Faulkner was pleased with the result. The “classy rustic” space was meant to be comfortable and upscale, he said, but also evoke someone’s backyard. Faulkner was especially happy with the black walnut counter, something he had personally pushed for.

Lamps and string lights have been installed throughout the interior, matching with the outdoorsy tone of the venue.

“When you get the lights on, it’s magical,” Faulkner said. “It looks so good.”

Much of the walls have been left bare, exposing the original bricks and steel beams, meant to harken back to both the building’s and Kenosha’s past.

“It’s got character,” Faulkner said. “Kenosha has a huge history, it’s got all that wonderful history built into it.”

Faulkner said that he, Mills and her father were largely the ones working to clear out and construct the space, other than some required contracting work.

They documented the process on their Facebook page, months and countless hours of tearing down and building up, all done while also planning an upcoming wedding.

“And we still don’t want to kill each other,” Faulkner said, laughing. “So I think we’ll do okay together.”

It was an adventure, Faulkner said, that neither of them could have done alone. Mills also said she had enjoyed building the business with her fiancé.

“It has been so much fun working side-by-side with Luke to simultaneously build a business and plan our wedding. We learn more about business and each other every day,” Mills said. “We are having an amazing time together creating a fun gathering place for the community.”

For more information about hours, reservations and more, go to www.holdmybeerkenosha.com.