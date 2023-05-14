Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian sat down with the Kenosha News to talk about the major multi-year development plan that would fundamentally reshape Downtown Kenosha if approved.

This past week Antaramian unveiled the plan which will cover nine blocks of Downtown and includes a new City Hall, a multi-story hotel, a large corporate office building, apartments, a market, fountains and a park, among other things. It’s a partnership with Cobalt Partners, LLC of Milwaukee and C. D. Smith, a general contractor and development firm based in Fond du Lac.

This has been in the works for years, right?

I know that people always like projects to happen quickly. The reality is things like this just don’t happen overnight. It takes a lot of time. You have to have developers, you have to get all the the different groups involved.

This is a massive project. We’re talking $450 million in value, when it’s all said and done. And to be very honest with you, I believe that’s low, but at the present time, that’s the number we’re looking at in the sense of what the value of this project will be for the community.

In Kenosha’s history how big will this be?

Oh, this will be huge. We anticipate roughly building out about $450 million, and we believe that’s low. You’re talking about a huge, huge project that will include a new City Hall for the city.

This will add a number of people to Downtown. It does provide commercial office activities but it doesn’t take away from the rest of Downtown. That’s the intent. We want to make sure we have enough people coming in ... on a living arrangement to be able to help support the Downtown winter and summer. The amenities that are here are going to be draws to get far more people to come Downtown and walk and enjoy the area. Those things are all tied together.

How is this being paid for?

Most of this is a developer-driven project. The developer is going to be picking up the lion’s share of the tab. It is part of a TIF district, so (the city) will have responsibilities for the veterans’ areas that we’re going to do, the whole park area that’s going to get redone, and a walkway between the buildings.

It’s a shared valuation of what’s going on. Both the developer and the city have the TIF district in play to take care of a number of issues and to make it so it’s viable.

Does the county need to approve such plans?

This is this is purely a city project, the county is is not involved in this part of the project at all.

In working with the county we’ve not had any problems working with County Executive Samantha Kerkman on projects, so we keep her informed. I brought her in so she could get a heads-up on the project, so she knew what we were doing. We try to keep each other informed.

Most of the project spaces are vacant?

Literally almost everything that is being built on here is pretty much empty spaces. There are only one or two buildings that are not already owned by either the city or the developer.

So we’re not removing any housing and we’re not taking anything away from anyone. We’re adding.

Will this make the Downtown too expensive to live in or negatively impact businesses?

It definitely won’t negatively impact businesses because, with the number of people coming here, you’re going to see businesses flourish.

As far as housing, the city has in the past done a number of workforce housing and other types of housing in the Downtown area. Those things are already set in place.

This this will create a tremendous tax base on a long-term basis and totally transform Downtown in a very, very positive way.

Construction could begin this fall?

One the one of the reasons I’m moving so quickly on this is that I wanted construction to start this fall.

Will this pass the City Council?

I believe it will.

Are you excited?

I am excited. It’s a it’s a gorgeous plan, and it’s something that I believe will definitely transform Downtown Kenosha.

And it’s something that when you put it together with all the other projects that are going on — the Chrysler site, the Uptown development, this project, Uline coming in with another one of their major buildings — when you put all this together, it is a huge opportunity for our community.

Now we’ve got people who are interested in our community for a lot of reasons including quality of life. The opportunity for the business community to thrive in the Downtown area is huge, and our location absolutely plays a part in why we’re succeeding.

Anything else?

I think that people need to realize that part of this plan is to make sure that we maintain a park area here.

One of the things we’re looking at it — and I’ll bring this up because it’s important to me — is that the fountain that’s going to be here is also going to be an ice skating rink. So we’ll actually have a large ice skating rink and not the small one that we put in every year.

We’re trying to make sure there will be year-round activities.

There’s a market that’s going to be built here that’s similar to the one in the Third Ward up in Milwaukee. I think that people are going to enjoy this tremendously.

The developer has solar on the buildings, too. It’s an exciting opportunity we tried to make as green and friendly as possible.